Oilers Follow Recent History by Giving Stan Bowman a Second Chance

One of the best things about being an Edmonton Oilers fan hasn’t always been about cheering for the greatest players in the history of the game but instead because Edmonton has always been the home of second chances. The Oilers’ penchant for giving players and executives second chances was front and centre in the news on July 25 when Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson formally introduced former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman as the new GM of the Oilers.

Former Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The backlash was strong in the media and on social channels, with many Oilers fans feeling that all of the goodwill built up during one of the greatest offseasons in Oilers history was lost with the hiring of Bowman. On July 1, Bowman was reinstated by the NHL after a three-year absence for his inadequate response to the 2010 allegations that former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach had been assaulted by the team’s video coach. David Staples and Bruce McCurdy provided an excellent analysis of Bowman’s history and the situation with the Oilers in their recent Cult of Hockey Podcast.

Oilers’ History of Second Chances Started Over 40 Years Ago

The fact that the Oilers are taking a chance on Bowman shouldn’t be such a shock to Oilers fans. They’ve been giving people second chances for over 40 years. It all started when former Oilers GM Glen Sather signed Craig MacTavish for the 1984-85 NHL season after MacTavish was released following his 1984 sentence of vehicular homicide. MacTavish went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Oilers and later coached the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006. He also sat in the GM seat and had a big influence on the Oilers selecting Leon Draisaitl third overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Others Have Turned Their Lives and Careers Around in Edmonton

The list of Oilers who have received a new lease on life in their careers goes well beyond Bowman and MacTavish. You can go back to NHL Hall of Fame goalie Grant Fuhr receiving the help he needed with his personal issues back in the 1980s. And more recently, players such as Zac Kassian, Brendan Perlini, Evander Kane and Corey Perry have found a home in Edmonton after battling personal issues.

The culture of the Oilers, established back in Sather’s day, has always been one where people get a chance to prove themselves, and it often turned out well for the players and the team.

Doesn’t Everybody Deserve a Second Chance?

This topic is personal for me, as I’ve counseled people going through addictions and issues such as divorce and separation. I’ve seen good people wrongly accused of things and thrown onto the scrap heap of life because of someone’s actions, misguided opinion, anger or personal vendetta. That’s why when I hear criticism of the signing of a player or manager, I want to do my due diligence and find out more about their situation before judging them. I don’t know what happens behind closed doors and in situations, but when I see there is humility in the eyes of someone looking for a second chance or true remorse in their words and actions, I want to be there to support them. When it comes to Bowman and his silence in the Beach case, I want to hope for the best, especially for Beach and the other people victimized by Aldrich. By courageously stepping forward to reveal details, I always want to believe that’s the beginning of a healing journey for everyone involved. The victims of these situations need a second chance more than their perpetrators.

As the Oilers start preparing for the 2024-25 NHL season, I wish Bowman well. That also extends to Beach, the individuals and the families affected by the actions of Aldrich and the Blackhawks organization. I don’t want to judge a book by its cover; instead, I hope there is redemption for everyone involved.

If you know of anyone who is in danger or suffering from sexual assault, a safe place to seek help and information can be found on the Sexual Assault Centre’s website.