Senators’ 2024-25 Forward Lines Projection

It has been a busy offseason for the new general manager Steve Staios. He has brought in some help in help for all positions, but notable forwards he brought in are David Perron, Michael Amadio, and Noah Gregor. Here we will have a look at what the projected forward lines for 2024-25 are as of now with most of the trades being done for the offseason and most of the free agents being signed.

After looking at the depth charts for the left-wing, right-wing, and center positions, here are the projected lines:

Tkachuk – Stutzle – Giroux

Reuniting the top line from last year, having Tim Stutzle center Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux makes the most sense. Tkachuk is an elite power forward, Stutzle is a high-end playmaker, and Giroux’s two-way play makes for a very balanced top line.

Tkachuk and Stutzle are the two anchors of the forward group. Having them both taking big steps offensively over the past few seasons has really helped the team, and despite Stutzle’s down season due to injuries, there is a very good chance he will bounce back to his 90-point self we saw two seasons ago. His skating, playmaking, and vision of the ice are hard to argue with, and as for his goal-scoring abilities, he had 39 goals in 2022-23, but after dealing with a wrist injury for all of last season, it was a clear and significant step back.

Tkachuk has been improving every season, and the key for him this year should be to stay out of the penalty box more. Tkachuk is most effective when he is playing his physical, high-volume shot game, which often translates to strong offense from him. With a career-high of 37 goals last year, he will look to get a few more and hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career, while still being effective everywhere else on the ice and picking up rebounds from Stutzle and Giroux.

Giroux took a step back in terms of point totals last season and could do the same again this season, but with Giroux’s playstyle, he isn’t dependent on the points to be effective. His defensive presence is the best in the projected top-six, and he is the glue that holds the top line together. His leadership, on top of the other assets he brings, makes for a mature line that is held accountable. There has been multiple occasions that the broadcast has shown Giroux telling Stutzle and Tkachuk how to make a better play and be more responsible.

Norris – Pinto – Batherson

The second line is a wildcard as of now, but with full health, this is likely how it shapes out.

Josh Norris being healthy and playing to a high level completely changes the shape of the whole forward group. After three shoulder surgeries, it might be the best idea to move to the wing and not take faceoffs and play in the center role, but this could allow him to open up his game to the high-end shooter that he has proven to be at times.

Jacques Martin, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Shane Pinto will have the chance to establish himself as a true second-line center this season. After dealing with injuries, contract disputes, and a 41-game suspension, he is now in a position to take over the role and show just how valuable he can be.

A better two-way game from Drake Batherson would make this line much better rounded, but with Norris and Pinto having good defensive metrics, they can afford to have a primarily offensive winger like Batherson there. After setting a career-high in goals (28) and points (66) last season, there is still reason to believe that there is another step Batherson can take in his offensive game. He has great skills, and with consistent linemates, he could find some good chemistry and make for a very strong season on the second line.

Perron – Greig – Amadio

A new-look third line is going to be crucial for the Senators to try and push for the playoffs. If these three can thrive and stick together for the season, it could be one of the more underrated parts of the entire lineup.

Bringing in David Perron adds a quality veteran presence to the bottom-six, and it was much needed. Perron’s physical and offensive game adds all of the things that fans love about Tkachuk to the third line in a smaller capacity. On top of that, Perron’s experiences in the playoffs and on successful teams will help shape the younger players into better players, which in turn, will help make the team better as a whole.

Ridly Greig had a strong rookie season, posting 26 points in 72 games. Of course, he can be a physical pesky player as well, and these two players will be tough matchups for the opponents. Greig likely has another step in his offensive game, and playing with two older wingers could certainly help him come into his own and become a more effective player.

To round out this line, Michael Amadio will play on the right. Having won a Stanley Cup, it was clear that his success in the playoffs was something Staios values. On top of that, Amadio is a very good defensive player who can chip in 25+ points.

This is another very balanced line that the new head coach Travis Green can use in any situation. A good mix of skill, physicality, and defensive efforts will take this trio a long way.

Gregor – Ostapchuk – MacEwen

This line, while projected to be the three right now in July, is likely to change a lot over the course of the season.

Noah Gregor is a versatile speedy player who can move the puck. After a season with Mark Kastelic and Parker Kelly running the fourth line, this will be a good change of pace for the club.

Zack Ostapchuk is a physical, two-way rookie who will likely retain this spot. In his first pro season, Ostapchuk played 69 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) and scored 28 points. He could likely benefit from some more time in the AHL, but in his seven-game stint in the NHL last season, he fit in well.

As for Zack MacEwen, the Senators would likely opt to have him on the outside looking in if they can have some internal options battle for the spot. MacEwen brings a lot of physicality and little offensive or defensive play.

This line is a bit of a jumble of players thrown together. The only true weak spot on the forward group is the fourth line, but with some potential rookies looking to jump into the mix, it could make the bottom of the lineup more interesting.