Flyers’ Ilya Pautov Prepares for Third Season in Russia’s MHL

In the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Ilya Pautov. The 173rd overall pick, the Russian native is a right wing who played for Krasnaya Armiya of the Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) during the 2023-24 season. The forward is set to return to the MHL for the 2024-25 campaign.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers 2024-25 Prospect Pyramid

The 18-year-old joins a strong group of Russian-born draft picks, such as Matvei Michkov, who were selected by Philadelphia in recent years. These international players are considered an important part of a Flyers’ prospects pool that will undoubtedly produce the next generation of foundational players for the club.

Krasnaya Amiya

The MHL, sometimes translated as the Youth or Minor Hockey League, is a major junior ice hockey league in Eurasia with teams operating in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Krasnaya Armiya (or Red Army), located in Moscow, Russia, is affiliated with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) juggernaut HC CSKA Moscow, or the Red Army Team, one of the most storied teams in the history of Russian professional hockey.

During the 2023-24 season, Pautov had 45 points (15 goals and 30 assists) in 46 appearances. He had 14 multi-point games, which included a Nov. 10 hat trick against Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk. His offensive contributions had a significant impact on the team’s overall point production. The then-17-year-old’s total points during the campaign placed him at number two on Krasnaya Armiya’s leaderboard with with his assists leading the team. The right winger also ended the season with a solid plus-six rating.

Five of Pautov’s teammates from the 2023-24 campaign were also drafted by NHL clubs in recent years. This group of NHL prospects included Matvei Shuravin (Florida Panthers), Kirill Dolzhenkov (Columbus Blue Jackets), Artyom Barabosha (New Jersey Devils), Vladimir Grudinin (Carolina Hurricanes), and Timofei Obvintsev (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Considered by scouting reports to be a “cerebral tactician” and “playmaker,” he is also known for his strong stick handling. The 2024-25 campaign will mark the third season of play in the MHL for the 5-foot-11, 168-pounder. His development will undoubtedly be watched carefully by Red Army Team brass who may give the prospect a shot at the KHL this upcoming season. An opportunity like this will undoubtedly raise his profile at the international level and allow the teenager to face tougher competition in a professional league that is widely considered the second-best behind the NHL in the world.

Russians in the System

Pautov joins a talented pool of Russian players in the Flyers system led by former KHL star Matvei Michkov. Michkov recently joined the Flyers organization despite rumors that the 19-year-old would have significant difficulties in joining the club. Most optimistic estimates anticipated that the forward would not join the team until at least 2026. All concerns were put to rest when the 2023 first-round pick signed a three-year entry-level contract with Philadelphia earlier this month.

Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Report (The Hockey Writers)

The towering goaltender Ivan Fedotov made his NHL debut on April 1, 2024 against the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old Finnish-born Russian ended the season having appeared in goal three times for the Flyers. He is expected to back up Samuel Ersson between the pipes during the 2024-25 campaign. Fedotov, who stands at 6-foot-8 and 212 pounds, was drafted by the Flyers in 2015. He spent parts of eight seasons in the KHL before arriving in North America this past March.

Joining Pautov in Russia, the Flyers have goaltending prospect Yegor Zavragin who is preparing to make his KHL debut this upcoming season with HK Sochi. Zavragin, who will turn 18 years old on Aug. 23, spent parts of the last two seasons splitting time between the MHL and the All-Russian Hockey League (VHL), the second-highest level of Russian professional hockey behind the KHL. Selected 87th overall in 2023, the goalie impressed Flyers’ brass during the 2023-24 campaign, posting a 1.60 goals-against average (GAA) and .943 save percentage (SV%) in 17 VHL games with Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk. He also had a 1.63 GAA and .945 SV% in nine MHL appearances.

The Path to the NHL

Despite numerous, well-documented issues with getting players to North America from the various ranks of Russian professional hockey, Flyers GM Daniel Briere and front office staff hope that late-round draft gambles like Pautov will pay off for the franchise in coming seasons. The Flyers acknowledge that the 18-year-old winger is in need of additional development before he can join the professional ranks. He will certainly have to bulk up his 5-foot-11, 168-pound frame in order to have the best shot of competing in the big leagues. Scouts who saw him play in Russia also noted that his skating will need to improve before he can make the jump from junior-level competition to the professional ranks. All things considered, the talented teenager from Russia was certainly a worthy pick for a late-round selection in this year’s draft.