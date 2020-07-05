NHL Rumors: Canucks, Avalanche, Bruins, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on Bowman Byram joining the Colorado Avalanche for the playoffs, contract news out of Vancouver as it pertains to Nikita Tyramkin, and questions about whether free agents who aren’t in the play-ins will have a harder time getting contracts than free agents who aren’t sitting as long. Finally, will Jake DeBrusk find the chemistry that helps him get a good contract in the offseason?

Byram to Join Avalanche But Avs Need to Watch Contract

Colorado Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram hasn’t played a single game in the NHL yet but the Avalanche have him pegged to be part of their playoff roster, reports Postmedia’s Steve Ewen. As many other NHL teams bring in young prospects for the play-in rounds and playoffs, this could be an opportunity for Byram to see his first NHL action.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

The 19-year old will join the Avs after a strong season with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, one in which he recorded 52 points in 50 games in. His regular role on Canada’s World Juniors team didn’t hurt his chances of NHL action either.

All that said, it doesn’t sound like he’s pegged for a regular role on the team just yet. His participation will likely come only in the event of an injury to another player.

Of note:

The website coloradohockeynow.com is reporting that Byram isn’t likely to play in these playoffs for the Avalanche unless there’s a flurry of injuries. He could get into nine games before the first year of his three-year entry level NHL contract would kick in. source-‘Steve Ewen: Byram gets crack at NHL with Avalanche, Giants take shot at landing Swedish sniper’ – Steve Ewen – The Province – 07/01/2020

Bruins Roster Juggling an Issue for DeBrusk?

The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont writes that head coach Bruce Cassidy is trying figure out who will play alongside David Krejci when the playoffs begin. An important role on the team’s second line is up for grabs and while Cassidy might see if there is chemistry with Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase, the gig could go to forward Jake Debrusk.

Debrusk on the second line would be best for his future contract aspirations. His stock could fall if he’s stuck on a third line as he hits restricted free agency.

Canucks Working on Tryamkin Deal

According to Todd Diamond — agent for Canucks RFA defenseman Nikita Tryamkin — during an appearance on TSN 1040, he said he expects to get a deal done for his client and Tryamkin will return to Vancouver for the 2020-21 season.

There will certainly be limitations to the kind of money the Canucks can offer considering the flat salary cap situation next season, so if a deal gets done, it will probably be somewhere in the neighbourhood of the $925K he received as part of his entry-level deal.

Diamond added that there have been no discussions between himself and the Canucks about Tryamkin’s rights being traded, even though there were questions about Tryamkin ever returning. He has been in the KHL with Yekaterinburg the last three seasons.

Free Agents Sitting Too Long?

TSN’s Frank Seravalli wonders if free agents who are sitting during the play-in rounds and playoffs will have a harder time getting contracts than free agents who are getting game action in. For players such as Buffalo’s Wayne Simmonds and Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki — two players in Seravalli’s Top 50 free agent list — neither will have played any NHL games for more than seven months.

Will that impact their future earnings?

Canadiens to Offer Sheet Vince Dunn?

Montreal Canadiens insider Arpon Basu was recently asked if the Montreal Canadiens might target defenseman Vince Dunn out of St. Louis with an offer sheet. After all, the Canadiens do have some history tendering offer sheets.

Vince Dunn, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The cap strapped Blues might have an issue matching an offer sheet and Basu writes:

Rutherford addressed the possibility of a Dunn offer sheet in a mailbag last month, and honestly, the Blues would be in a very difficult position to match it if it were rich enough. Under the current compensation thresholds, the Canadiens could sign Dunn for $4.2 million a year and would only need to give up a second-round pick. There is no way the Blues are ready to pay Dunn that much since he is not even arbitration-eligible yet, but if the Canadiens consider him to be a player worth that money, that’s a risk that might be worth taking. source – ‘Ask Arpon: The draft lottery dominates this month’s edition of the mailbag’ Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 070=/02/2020