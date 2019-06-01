In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news out of Chicago regarding Artem Anisimov, speculation that the Edmonton Oilers might be adding an assistant coach that used to be with the Philadelphia Flyers, and there is plenty of talk when it comes to offer sheets for restricted free agents and players who might be receiving one.

Finally, who is climbing up Frank Seravalli’s trade board this week? Some of the names have already changed since the first rankings came out.

Anisimov on the Move?

With the Chicago Blackhawks looking to make changes this summer, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago suggests that center Artem Anisimov is someone the team might move this offseason.

Artem Anisimov, Chicago Blackhawks, Nov. 9, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Anisimov has a partial no-trade clause that expires at the end of June and will cost a team less in actual dollars than his $4.55 million cap hit. He’s owed $5 million over the final two years of his deal and a $2 million bonus is paid out on July 1.

Nothing to Oilers and Hakstol Rumors

There is major change coming to the Oilers coaching staff as it was announced on Friday that the organization parted ways with assistant coaches Trent Yawney and Manny Vivieros.

Quickly following the news, rumors started to pop up that former Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol was a candidate in Edmonton.

Flyers Coach Dave Hakstol (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, there’s little to the rumor that the Edmonton Oilers have talked to Hakstol about joining the coaching staff under new head coach Dave Tippett.

Spector isn’t ruling it out, but there are no plans for him to visit Edmonton at this time.

Trade Talk Heating Up Say Seravalli

According to Frank Seravalli of TSN trade talk around the NHL is starting to heat up and a couple of big names might be on the move. We already mentioned Anisimov out of Chicago, but Seravalli thinks Phil Kessel, Jacob Trouba and Nikita Zaitsev are the top candidates now.

Penguins forward Phil Kessel (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Kessel has already said no to waive his NTC to the Minnesota Wild while the Toronto Maple Leafs have told Zaitsev they will try to grant his trade request. The Winnipeg Jets are actively shopping Jacob Trouba, with more teams likely interested this week.

Rounding out Seravalli’s Top Ten are Jason Zucker, P.K. Subban, Ryan Callahan, Michael Frolik, Kyle Turris, Kevin Shattenkirk and Shayne Gostisbehere.

RFA Offer Sheet Talk

We mentioned yesterday the news that Mitch Marner might be trying to get to July 1 so he can interview with teams that would be interesting in putting together an offer sheet for him. Jared Clinton of The Hockey News suggests Marner might not be the only one.

William Karlsson #71, Vegas Golden Knights, October 13, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While other restricted free agents may not be as big a show as the “Marner decision” will be, Brayden Point was previously considered a candidate as Tampa Bay has several moving assets and his number could come somewhere around $8.5 million.

Kasperi Kapanen and William Karlsson were also on Clinton’s list as Kapanen’s speed intrigues many teams and Karlsson is a former 30-goal, 60-point player. An offer sheet for Karlsson could get in the area of $6.5 million if someone really thinks he’s got potential.

Flames To Trade a Defenseman

Ryan Pike of the Flames Nation cites Bob McKenzie’s comments on his Bobcast when he said that the Calgary Flames are looking at trading a defenseman – either T.J. Brodie or Travis Hamonic.