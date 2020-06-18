NHL Rumors: Flames, Blue Jackets, Bruins, Devils, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, is there a chance goaltender Braden Holtby winds up with the Calgary Flames? What will Kyle Palmieri do in terms of a contract extension? Will he stay with the New Jersey Devils or try to hit it out of the park in free agency? In Columbus, will the Blue Jackets move Josh Anderson? Finally, is Kevan Miller’s NHL career essentially over?

Holtby to the Flames an Option?

Andrew Berkshire of Sportsnet wrote in his mailbag column that Braden Holtby and his free agency situation will be an interesting story to watch. Coming off of three mediocre seasons, Berkishire wonders if he’ll need to prove he’s still capable of being starter.

Braden Holtby, Capitals Washington (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He might be looking for a one-year deal on a team that has no sure-fire starter and will offer him an opportunity to play a ton of games. Berkshire believes that team could be the Calgary Flames, where Holtby can support (or perhaps easily outplay) David Rittich and the Flames wouldn’t have to rush Dustin Wolf.

Nikolay Goldobin Signs in KHL

Back in April, Sport-Express’ Igor Eronko reported that forward Nikolay Goldobin was expected to sign a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. After more than two months, the deal was officially announced on Thursday. CSKA Moscow announced on their website that Goldobin has indeed inked a two-year contract with the club.

Anderson Likely to Settle For One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson may have to settle for a one-year extension with the Columbus Blue Jackets considering his production struggles before his season was ended due to injury. He only recorded a goal and three assists in 26 games this year.

Josh Anderson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While he did score 27 goals the season before, with so much uncertainty surrounding the cap and questions about whether or not he can get back to that 27-goal level, he may need to prove it first.

It’s not exactly a risk-free scenario for the Blue Jackets who will see him become an unrestricted free agent after next season. As such, there are some who think the Blue Jackets will look to move him. Portzline writes:

The situation has prompted many across the NHL to believe the Blue Jackets will try to trade Anderson before he has a contract in place for next season, perhaps trading him and a defenseman for help at forward. source – ‘Source: Blue Jackets shouldn’t expect Josh Anderson to play until September’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 06/15/2020

Palmieri Wants to Stay in New Jersey

Randy Miller of NorthJersey.com reports that Kyle Palmieri told media he hopes to remain part of the New Jersey Devils’ rebuilding plans. Now 29, he’s one year from unrestricted free agency and there has been talk of him being traded with the Devils not having a successful season and having moved a number of key pieces at the most recent trade deadline.

Palmieri said:

“Without a doubt. I do love being in New Jersey. I love being close to home. And I have a ton of belief in this organization moving forward as to what we’re building, and I hope to be a part of it.”

There is also some talk the Devils and Palmieri might open up contract talks soon, but the forward isn’t sure since the dates for the season haven’t been set yet. If and when they do, there has been some suggestion Chris Kreider would be a good comparable for Palmieri. Both are the same age, have similar stats, with Palmieri actually edging out Kreider in a few categories.

Krieder signed a seven-year, $45.5 million extension in February.

Bruins’ Miller Likely Done in NHL

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller isn’t giving up but the likelihood he returns to the NHL is not good. He hasn’t played a game in over calendar year, he’s had four knee surgeries and, as Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic writes, “Kevan Miller can tie his shoes and walk up and down stairs somewhat normally. A good man with bad luck.”

Kevan Miller, Boston Bruins, Jan. 17, 2019 (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miller said of his quest to make it back:

“I haven’t gotten to that [point of giving up]. I’d be lying to you if I said that I haven’t been worried about where this is all going to end up. It’s my job and it’s part of my passion. I want to be healthy. I want to play. I know I could help the team. It’s a tough pill to swallow when you show up to the rink and you can’t skate with the guys, and it’s been so long since you’ve played in a game.”

Even if Miller gets to the point he can skate with the team, it’s going to be difficult to see him back in Boston given their salary cap situation and their ability to go to young bottom-six defensemen in Jeremy Lauzon and Connor Clifton.