NHL Rumors: Oilers, Panthers, Maple Leafs, Stars, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what next for the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers? There’s not much time between the end of Game 7 and the Stanley Cup being awarded and the NHL Draft and free agency. Each team has business to take care of and they are behind the eight-ball now. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are working on an extension for Chris Tanev, but they aren’t the only team with interest in the defenseman. The Detroit Red Wings are still interested in Patrick Kane, but time is running out to get something done. Finally, was there any truth to the rumors that Mitch Marner was being or almost traded to the Utah Hockey Club?

Oilers Will Try to Bring Back as Much of the Roster as Possible

They fell short on Monday night, but with the Oilers in their championship window, they will look to bolster their roster with team-friendly deals this summer. They’ll also try to bring back as many of the key pieces to this season’s run as possible. Names like Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, and Mattias Janmark are among the seven forwards set to become unrestricted free agents, and the team will have less than $10 million in cap space. According to Kristen Shilton of ESPN, upgrading in net is a possibility, to have someone to go with Stuart Skinner.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

With Leon Draisaitl entering the final year of his contract, the team is expected to work on a long-term extension as soon as possible following July 1. Speculation is that his side has already spoken with the Oilers about an eight-year deal.

Sam Reinhart Extension a Priority for Panthers

Most of the Panthers’ core is locked in, but they have 11 pending unrestricted free agents. Sam Reinhart, after a 57-goal season, is a priority, and his extension could be delayed by an increased asking price. Losing him to free agency would be unwise. That said, he wants to stay. When asked about his future after the Stanley Cup win, he responded, “I don’t want to leave. I want to be here.”

Related: Was McDavid Wrong to Not Accept the Conn Smythe Trophy?

Brandon Montour is also a priority for the Panthers, becoming a key part of Florida’s defense. Retaining him long-term is essential. He said he doesn’t want to leave either, but there will be teams making a pitch to him if he gets to July 1 without a new deal.

The Panthers will look to make tweaks to maximize their chances to repeat next season.

Stars Working to Get Chris Tanev Re-Signed

As per a report by Pierre LeBrun, “The Stars remain in talks with pending UFA Chris Tanev, trying to make it work. Obviously a huge market for him should he get to Monday’s market opening, including interest from the Leafs.” Tanev will be among the most sought-after defenders, with teams that need a stay-at-home type ranking him high on their list. The Ottawa Senators are also said to be interested and if they move Jakob Chychrun, could have cap space to sign Tanev.

Red Wings Still Interested In Patrick Kane

LeBrun also notes: “Still tough to tell how things will unfold with pending UFA Patrick Kane. His camp led by agent Pat Brisson still having conversations with the Red Wings. But the market opens Monday…” There were reports earlier this week by multiple sources that the New York Rangers were high on Kane’s list and that he could be looking to go back there this summer.

Marner Rumor to Utah Not True

There was a rumor that surfaced Monday that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was going to be traded to Utah. Somehow, that rumor got legs and many wondered if it was accurate. Marner’s camp last night said it’s “100% not true.” A Maple Leafs team rep also call the report completely untrue.

There is still talk that the Leafs are working on a trade for Marner. Frank Seravalli noted that if a trade were to happen, it would likely be this week. “I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do everything within their power to try and make something happen.”