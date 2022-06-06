NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is it possible that David Krejci makes a return to the NHL? Meanwhile, what is the latest on Jack Campbell and the likelihood he tests free agency? The Edmonton Oilers are going to slot Dylan Holloway into the lineup for the first time and the Montreal Canadiens don’t know who they’ll draft first overall, but they’re stuck with the pick, according to sources.

Krejci Thinking About NHL Return

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that former Boston Bruins forward David Krejci will be spending his summer in the United States and has said he’s going to “think about what to do next,” when it comes to his professional hockey career. Haggerty notes that it sounds like there are two choices: return to the NHL or return back to HC Olomouc.

Boston Bruins David Krejci (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said he hasn’t talked with Krejci about a possible NHL return but that he has talked to him on many occasions. He explained:

“I certainly kept in touch with David and his camp throughout the year. He had hard decisions to make in terms of the promise he had made to his family overall. Just ultimately decided to stay and see it through. I’m sure at some point in time if he decides he wants to return, then hopefully I get a call and we can have a conversation. But I have not gone down that path for several months.”

Sweeney has other things he’s got to focus on first. A few of his key players — Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and possibly Patrice Bergeron — have major injuries that will keep them out for some time. There is also speculation the Bruins might look at moving a defenseman, possibly Matt Grzelcyk or Mike Reilly.

Campbell Likely to Test Free Agent Market?

TSN’s Chris Johnston says there is still uncertainty over whether Jack Campbell will return with the Toronto Maple Leafs or test free agency. It is said he’s looking for $5 million per season on an extension but the Leafs aren’t sure they want to go more than three years.

This all comes after Elliotte Friedman reported there have been no contract extension talks between the two sides. Unrestricted free agency kicks off on July 13 and if Campbell hits the market, he’ll be one of the more sought-after goaltenders. For the Leafs, if they aren’t willing to pay Campbell $5 million over three years, who are they willing to give that to?

Dylan Holloway to Make Debut for Oilers

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, “Hearing Dylan Holloway is scheduled to make his #NHL debut tonight in Game 4 for #LetsGoOilers as they try to stave off a sweep from #GoAvsGo.” With Evander Kane out of the lineup and likely no Kailer Yamamoto playing due to injury, the Oilers needed to inject some potential offense into their lineup.

Dylan Holloway, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

It’s not clear exactly where Holloway will slot in, but a top-six role is arguably the best place for him to best succeed. Seravalli also notes, “Brad Malone is also back in the lineup for Game 4, in case you were wondering.” Ryan Rishaugh reports, “Holloway and Malone both left the ice after a brief 10-minute optional skate. Definitely didn’t burn the legs at all.” He adds it is his educated guess that both guys are in.

Canadiens Updates from the NHL Combine

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic provided a few updates on the Montreal Canadiens, all items coming from conversations they had while at the NHL Scouting Combine. Among the notes they made are that the Canadiens are not sure who they’ll select with the first overall selection this summer.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The two scribes write:

But one thing we can say with some degree of assurance is that not only is it not a slam dunk that it will be Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright, but it is sounding as though the momentum of Slovak power winger Juraj Slafkovsky has left the Canadiens quite impressed. source – ‘Basu and Godin: Canadiens information was floating around at the NHL Combine. Here’s what we heard’ – Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin – The Athletic – 06/06/2022

There is also talk that other teams are not interested in trading up to get No. 1. Because the top pick is far from a consensus and there’s a strong chance the Canadiens could pick a player who doesn’t wind up being the best in the draft class, teams aren’t willing to fork over the assets it would take to get the top pick.