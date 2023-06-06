NHL Rumors: Senators, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators are reportedly exploring the trade market for Alex DeBrincat. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs are going to need to take different approaches at the NHL Entry Draft as one GM can be at the team’s draft table, while the other cannot. Is Patrick Roy considered a candidate for the head coaching job with the New York Rangers? Finally, how much are the Philadelphia Flyers prepared to take on in order to trade Kevin Hayes?

Senators Looking at Trade Options on DeBrincat

A report on Monday by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman notes, “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.” This comes following speculation the Senators were open to multiple options to keep DeBrincat on the roster.

Alex DeBrincat, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman adds:

One source referred to it as “Ottawa’s due diligence,” as, according to multiple people, DeBrincat recently indicated he wished to wait until the completion of the Senators’ ownership saga before thinking of committing to a long-term extension. Even if the Senators pick a new owner in the near future, there’s still the sale-closing process — which will take time.

DeBrincat is a restricted free agent due a sizeable qualifying offer. He’s also a year away from unrestricted free-agent status and any team looking to trade for him will have to weigh to cost and the possibility he doesn’t sign long-term with what they believe are their odds of getting a long-term deal done.

Senators’ GM Pierre Dorion hinted he could take the winger to arbitration and ask for a 15 percent drop on his qualifying offer. One has to wonder if that has led to friction between the two sides.

Dubas Allowed to Participate in Penguins’ Draft

According to Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now, a Penguins official confirmed that the Toronto Maple Leafs imposed no conditions on him when the Penguins sought permission to discuss a job with him. That includes asking Dubas not to participate in the NHL draft for another team. Dubas’ contract with the Maple Leafs was still in effect when he was hired, which is why the Penguins had to get clearance from Toronto to speak with him.

Interestingly, the Maple Leafs were not given the same show of faith by the Calgary Flames who made sure that new GM Brad Treliving was not part of the Leafs’ draft process. Calgary insisted that he not have any involvement in their preparations of the draft.

Patrick Roy Not Coming to the Rangers

Despite speculation linking Patrick Roy as a potential candidate to be the next head coach of the New York Rangers, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, the Rangers have clarified that Roy is not on their coaching radar. Furthermore, the team has confirmed he will not be interviewed for the vacant position.

The Rangers have not reached out to Roy, nor do they have any plans to do so. The front-runners for the coaching job behind the Rangers’ bench remain John Hynes and Peter Laviolette.

Flyers Willing to Retain On Hayes

Frank Seravalli has Flyers forward Kevin Hayes listed in the No. 3 spot on his trade bait board and writes, “There was definitely interest though. The Hurricanes, Stars, Wild, Red Wings, and Blue Jackets were among those to kick tires.” Seravalli thinks Hayes would be a good fit for the Boston Bruins as they undergo major roster changes and he notes, “The Flyers seemed willing to retain salary if need be. Expect them to help facilitate a deal for Hayes.”