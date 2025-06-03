NHL Rumors: Kings, Canucks, Stars, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the latest talk surrounding Mitch Marner? Are the odds he goes to Vegas high? Has he narrowed down his list of teams he’ll consider in free agency? Is Marner open to returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs? Meanwhile, what are the Maple Leafs looking at in free agency, whether Marner stays or goes? The Vancouver Canucks are discussing options for Elias Pettersson, but the hope is not to trade him. Finally, is something going down in Dallas where insiders seem to think there could be significant changes?

Latest on Marner Rumors

According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings are high on Marner’s list of teams he’s looking at, and potentially higher than the Golden Knights. The Kings will be aggressive in pursuit of him, while Chris Johnston reports Vegas is more likely to go after a Sam Bennett type than Mitch Marner in NHL free agency. Johnston adds that the Marner to Vegas talk is “overblown”, even though Elliotte Friedman reported last week on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Toronto looked at moving Marner to Vegas last summer for Shea Theodore.

Marner reportedly has a list of seven or eight teams he’s looking at, including Vegas and Los Angeles. Also on the list are San Jose, Columbus, and Anaheim, who Marner understands will be preparing big offers as well.

Don’t rule out Utah or Carolina either. Utah wants to make some noise, and it is being reported that the Hurricanes still want a superstar this summer. They tried to acquire Marner this past season, but Marner declined a trade to join them ahead of the deadline.

Maple Leafs Considering Buyouts

Whether the Maple Leafs can retain Marner or lose him, the organization is reportedly considering buyouts for some of the players at the bottom of their lineup.

Johnston also reports on TSN 1050 that the Maple Leafs could look for short-term deals on veterans, which include targets like Brad Marchand, Patrick Kane, Jamie Benn, and Claude Giroux. One interesting name has come over the past few days and reports are that Jonathan Toews is open to Toronto as an option for next season. Other suitors include the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche.

Canucks Trying Not to Trade Elias Pettersson?

Elliotte Friedman reports that the Vancouver Canucks are aware of the offers for Elias Pettersson, but they would rather solve their problem than trade it away. Trade talk will surround the often inconsistent star, but the Canucks haven’t given up on him yet. Frank Seravalli reported that the Canucks will re-engage with teams regarding a Pettersson trade before the no-trade clause kicks in this July, but are open to keeping him.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Canucks do wind up putting Pettersson on the trade block, the Sabres may circle back after previous discussions.

Is Change Coming for the Dallas Stars?

Kevin Weekes hinted that something might be brewing in Dallas, where reports of unrest exist in the locker room, specifically regarding players’ dissatisfaction with coach Pete DeBoer.

Tensions between DeBoer and goalie Jake Oettinger seem like they could be an issue moving forward after DeBoer pulled Oettinger in Game 5, then called him out in the media for his lack of success. It was later learned DeBoer hadn’t spoken with Oettinger since that game.

David Pagnotta posted:

“Noise out of Dallas re: Pete DeBoer. Per multiple sources, players are not pleased with how he handled several situations during the WCF, along with post Gm5 & exit media remarks. Told players voiced concerns during internal exit interviews. DeBoer has 1yr left on his contract.”

Sean Shapiro wrote, “You can debate the pull one way or the other. But it was Pete DeBoer’s second decision, to not find time to even talk with Jake Oettinger before meeting the media Saturday, that could eventually doom his time in Dallas. “

Also, both Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who want to stay, but contracts could be an issue. Speculation about trading Jason Robertson surfaced on Monday afternoon, along with a mention of Mason Marchment potentially being on the radar of the Vancouver Canucks.