4 Players the Victoire Should Protect Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has come to an end, so it is time to look toward the upcoming offseason. Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, they will hold an Expansion Draft for PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle to head into the league with players to their names. Each of the original six teams will relinquish four players to the incoming West Coast teams. Luckily, each of the original six can protect three players before the Expansion Draft begins, and another once two players from their team are selected. Let’s look at who the Montreal Victoire are likely to protect.

Marie-Philip Poulin

Arguably the best player in the PWHL, Marie-Philip Poulin is the obvious first choice for the Victoire to save. The Quebec native has had a stellar first two seasons in Montreal. Poulin recorded the third-most points in the 2024 season. In 24 regular season games, she recorded 23 points via 10 goals and 13 assists. This season, Poulin scored 19 goals and recorded seven assists in 30 regular season games. She placed fourth overall in the league in total points.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montréal Victoire (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

Not only has she consistently been the top scorer for the Victoire, but Poulin is also the team’s captain. Her line consists of Laura Stacey and Jennifer Gardiner. For Gardiner, this was her first season in the PWHL. Poulin was not only a mentor to all of the rookies on the team, but she also had a first-hand look at Gardiner’s ability. The first line of Gardiner, Poulin, and Stacey recorded 66 points in 30 regular season games. Not only that, but Gardiner recorded the most points in the four playoff games with three points. The Victoire would be foolish to let go of Poulin.

Ann-Renee Desbiens

Going into the expansion draft, leaving one of the best goaltenders in the league unprotected would be a shame. Ann-Renée Desbiens has been stellar for Montreal in both seasons. In the 2024 season, Desbiens recorded a save percentage (SV%) of .923 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.28. This season, Desbiens played in 21 regular-season games and recorded a SV% of .932 and a GAA of 1.86. Desbiens was injured on March 18 and did not return to the ice until April 10. Luckily, Desbiens did not miss many games since she was on long-term injured reserve while the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) finals were going on.

Related: PWHL Announces Expansion Draft Process

Although Montreal didn’t make it past the semi-finals in their quest for the Walter Cup this season, Desbiens still had an incredible performance. The Victoire only won one game, but it made history as the longest game in PWHL history. Going into five overtimes, she spent 135:30 on the ice and only allowed two goals. She stopped 65 shots and earned a SV% of .889 and a GAA of 0.89. For Desbiens’ entire performance in the playoffs, she earned a SV% of .943 and a GAA of 1.55. The Victoire did not win more than one game, but her stats prove she is a force to be reckoned with between the pipes. Her stellar performance in both the regular season and the postseason should warrant her protection; Montreal should not lose a goalie of her caliber.

Laura Stacey

Although it would make sense to protect one player of each position, Laura Stacey should be the obvious third selection for the Victoire to protect. As mentioned above, she is part of Montreal’s top line. She recorded 22 points in 27 games this season via an even 11 goals and 11 assists.

Stacey and Poulin have proven they are staples on the Montreal team. They both recorded the most amount of points, Poulin first and Stacey second, in both seasons. Yes, Gardiner was a huge addition to their first line this season. However, this was only Gardiner’s first season in the league. With a new incoming draft class, there is a chance Montreal will find someone even better suited for Stacey and Poulin than Gardiner. Regardless, Stacey is a pillar to the Victoire and must be protected.

After Two Players Go – Erin Ambrose

Provided these three players mentioned above are protected, the two from the Victoire likely to go first are Cayla Barnes and Jennifer Gardiner. Both were rookies this season and recorded some impressive point totals. With bright futures ahead for both Gardiner and Barnes, PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle will likely look to add these two strong players.

With an extra protection slot now open, the Victoire should lock down Erin Ambrose. She has been a strong defensive player for Montreal for the past two seasons. Ambrose has similar stats to Barnes, with both players recording 13 points. Ambrose’s 13 points came from 13 assists. However, Ambrose only took four penalty minutes compared to Barnes’ 12. While this doesn’t seem like a lot, Ambrose plays a cleaner game than Barnes. Arguably, she would be the better pick-up for one of the upcoming teams, but they might look at age as a factor when selecting players; a rookie will have more playing years ahead of them than a player born in 1994. Ambrose should fly under the radar of these two new teams, allowing the Victoire to use their final protection slot on her.

Expansion Draft to be Held on June 9

While each of the original six teams needs to have their protection list solidified by noon on Tuesday, June 3, the official Expansion Draft does not begin until June 4. The Exclusive Signing Window will open from 9:00 A.M. on June 4 until 5 P.M. on June 8. Here, PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle can sign up to five players ahead of the official Expansion Draft, which will be held on June 9 at 8:30 P.M. EDT.