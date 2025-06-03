4 Players the Sceptres Should Protect Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Expansion Draft

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has come to an end, so it is time to look toward the upcoming offseason. Ahead of the 2025 PWHL Entry Draft, an Expansion Draft will be held for PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle to enter the league with players. Each of the original six teams will relinquish four players to the incoming West Coast teams. Luckily, each of the original six can protect three players before the Expansion Draft begins, and another once two players from their team are selected. Let’s look at whom the Toronto Sceptres are likely to protect.

Renata Fast

One of the best defenders in the league, Renata Fast is the definition of her last name. Fast is an excellent two-way defender, often making both offensive and defensive plays. In 30 regular-season games, she recorded 22 points via six goals and 16 assists. In all but one game, she spent at least 20 minutes on the ice; her highest total ice time (TOI) was 29:02 on Jan. 8 against the Montreal Victoire. She is no stranger to the physical side of the game either, recording 63 hits amongst the 30 regular-season games. There were only three games when she did not record at least one hit.

Her excellent performance continued into the playoffs as well. Fast played in four semi-final games and recorded two assists. She had a TOI of 31:31 in the last game of the series. She tried to keep Toronto’s playoff chances alive, but the Frost won this game, tarnishing their chances.

Fast has been a pillar of this Toronto team for the past two seasons. Her performance in the 2024 season also earned her the honor of alternate captain. She proudly wears the “A” across her chest, assisting Blayre Turnbull, the team’s captain. Fast’s stellar performance in the regular and postseason has earned her the right to protection.

Kristen Campbell

Kristen Campbell has been a star goaltender for Toronto for the past two seasons, and for good reason. In the 2024 season, Campbell recorded a save percentage (SV%) of .927% and a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.99 amongst 22 games. This season, she took a slight dive in performance, with a save percentage of .910 and a GAA of 2.25. She still made an impressive number of saves, 466.

Even with a dive in the stats, Campbell had a stellar season that helped lift the Sceptres to the postseason. They did not make it past the semi-finals, but this season, even more than last, proved that she is Toronto’s starting goaltender; the Sceptres can’t risk losing her.

Daryl Watts

The Sceptres acquired Daryl Watts in free agency after the end of the 2024 season. She spent her first season in the PWHL playing for Ottawa, recording 17 points in 24 games. As she became a part of the Toronto team, she took off. She recorded 27 points via 12 goals and 15 assists throughout the 30 regular-season games. In four playoff games, she scored a goal and tallied an assist. She recorded the highest number of points for the Sceptres in the 2024-25 season.

Daryl Watts, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by /PWHL)

Watts was excellent in Ottawa, but she has truly excelled in Toronto. She still has one more year on her contract with Toronto. The Sceptres would be foolish to let her go.

After Two Players Go – Sarah Nurse

Provided these three players are saved, Carly Jackson could likely be one of the first to go. Despite being a member of the Toronto team for the past two seasons, she did not play her first game until April 29, one of the last games of the regular season. After only allowing one goal and helping the Sceptres win the game in overtime, Jackson’s performance put a target on their back for the PWHL Draft. The second Toronto player likely to go is Hannah Miller. She recorded 24 points in 29 games. As a continual playmaker, she is a possible target for the two expansion teams.

This now calls into question who the Sceptres should use their final protection slot on. There are so many stars on the Sceptres team that it’s hard to select one, but Sarah Nurse should receive the protection. Although she missed nine games this season after being placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), she still ended the season with 14 points in 21 games. Hopefully, her stint on LTIR will dissuade the two expansion teams from picking her up first, so the Sceptres can use their final protection spot on her.

Expansion Draft Is On June 9

Each of the original six teams needs to have its protection lists solidified by noon on Tuesday, June 3. The Exclusive Signing Window will open from 9:00 A.M. on June 4 until 5 P.M. on June 8. Here, Vancouver and Seattle can sign up to five players ahead of the official Expansion Draft, which will be held on June 9 at 8:30 P.M. EDT.