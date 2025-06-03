Bruins Need to Be in the Trade Conversation for Stars’ Jason Robertson

This is the craziest time of the year in the NHL. It is the Stanley Cup Final, but also the frenzy is upon us, and the slew of moves to come is the thrill of a lifetime. With the teams that have been eliminated, the work begins, and they are wasting no time planning for the 2025-26 season. Names are beginning to surface, and the speculation begins if the team can fit that player under their umbrella. One name that’s surfaced is Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson, and the Boston Bruins should be all over that.

Do Your Due Diligence and Check In

The best method of operation for general manager Don Sweeney is to go the offer sheet route. There is so much young talent that can be plucked and serve as building blocks. Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi is one of the top targets and is readily available. Other examples are Will Cuylle (New York Rangers) and JJ Peterka (Buffalo Sabres), and all are 23 years old and are building blocks for the foreseeable future. But if the Bruins are to pivot to the trade market and for a proven player, Robertson is the one to go after.

Related: Bruins Should Force Rangers Hand by Offer Sheeting Will Cuylle

According to insider Rick Dhaliwal, Robertson is having his name floated out there in trade discussions. It also confirmed the speculation Jeff Marek had on Daily Faceoff. This comes just days after the Stars fell short to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final, and it signals changes are coming. For the Bruins and many other teams, turning your head to this is crucial.

Players like Robertson don’t come around very often. He is a proven commodity and has been a stable presence on the top two lines of the Stars’ lineup. In 374 games, he has 394 points and is well above a point per game for his career. This is a player who has a nose for the net, while also not being shy to be a playmaker.

Robertson has four straight seasons where he has 70-plus points. He set a career high with 109 during the 2022-23 season and has four straight seasons of scoring 20-plus goals. Of those four seasons, three have been more than 30, and he does have two 40-goal seasons under his belt. He is a bigger body and can effectively use his size to his advantage and be an effective power forward. He is also willing to shoot the puck and create offense.

For the Bruins, they have to be licking their lips at this opportunity because they are starving for goal scoring and any injection of offensive threats. This is a Bruins team that struggled with their finishing ability and finished 27th in goals scored and had one of the worst team shooting percentages across the league.

Robertson is not the fastest skater, but he is a high-caliber player who has a nose for the net. A left side of Morgan Geekie and Robertson is very enticing and gives a huge boost to David Pastrnak from a goal-scoring standpoint. Furthermore, he also makes the power play better and adds another weapon to it. The Bruins’ power play ranked 29th this season with a 15.2% success rate. Furthermore, they were bottom ten in the league in every offensive category. Not to mention, talent in general, and this is the type of player that easily makes the Bruins deeper and better. There is a path to landing the forward as well.

The Path to Making This Work

When the Stars decided to be married to Mikko Rantanen for the next eight seasons, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Robertson. It’s not to say Robertson is bad, but the team could look to shake up their core given three straight conference final exits. The good news for the Bruins is that there is one year left on his deal, and the money fits under the salary cap for the upcoming season. $7.75 million is doable, and that’s without the Stars retaining.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The sweet spot for the offer sheet has been $7 million, so Robertson works for a contract. In terms of pulling off this trade, the Bruins do have the ammunition to bring the winger to Boston. They have two first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Drafts. In addition, they have numerous second-round picks at their disposal. A first-round draft pick and a prospect should entice Stars’ GM Jim Nill enough.

The biggest key for the Bruins will be locking up Robertson long-term. You do not make this trade unless an extension comes with it, or knowing you can secure a long-term deal. The good news is that Robertson will be a restricted free agent (RFA) after the 2025-26 season, so there is team control with landing this player. With the salary cap continuing to rise, paying him market value should not be an issue. Given the rate for wingers these days, an AAV of $10 million wouldn’t seem that uncommon. And it is something the Bruins can afford and, quite frankly, need.

This next wave of Bruins hockey needs reinforcements, and exploring the trade route for this type of player is worth it.

Robertson Is Worth It

This is a player who has been good since entering the league and doesn’t look like he will be slowing down anytime soon. A proven 20-plus goal scorer and a guy who can notch you 80 points or better is the perfect ingredient for Sweeney to cook with. He makes the team better and deeper, and a player like this isn’t always available. Do your due diligence and throw your hat in the ring.