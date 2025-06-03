Capitals & Kuznetsov Should Give Each Other One Last Chance

Perhaps nothing in sports is more poetic than a second chance. From Nick Foles’ Super Bowl run to LeBron James finishing the story in Cleveland, redemption arcs are often the storylines that turn plotlines into lore.

As Alexander Ovechkin turns the final page in his Hall of Fame career, there’s one reunion that feels not just fitting—but necessary: bringing back Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Yes, that Evgeny Kuznetsov. The mercurial center who was either unstoppable or whose actions were unfathomable, who led the Caps to their first Stanley Cup title only to sputter out of the NHL while still in his prime years.

May 5, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period in game five of the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 6-3. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

However, Kuznetsov’s hypothetical return isn’t about nostalgia. This is a case for adding a missing––but familiar––piece to bookend the franchise’s golden era and possibly extend it. And if it happens to yield one more classic comeback tale? All the better.

The History: Magic and Mayhem

Kuznetsov’s journey in Washington was a rollercoaster. At his best, he often electrified Capital One Arena during his 10-year run in Washington. A smooth skater with silky hands––lauded for his passing and hockey IQ––Kuznetsov had many memorable moments during his time with the Capitals, including his Game 7 winner in the 2015 Postseason against the New York Islanders and, of course, the Game 6 overtime dagger in Pittsburgh in 2018.

“Kuznetsov has an extremely high hockey IQ. He loves to study film. He sees what others don’t,” former Capitals’ coach Barry Trotz said back in 2016 (from ‘What’s Russian for ‘brilliant’? Evgeny Kuznetsov’ The Washington Post, March 3, 2016).

For a time, he looked like Ovechkin’s heir apparent in DC.

However, inconsistency, off-ice issues, and waning effort began to overshadow the brilliance. Despite occasional flashes, Kuznetsov never recaptured the heights of his Conn Smythe-caliber 2018 Postseason. Off the ice, his struggles with substance use became public, and headlines shifted from contributions to controversy. So, when he was waived and assigned to the Hershey Bears in early 2024, it felt like the relationship had reached its natural ending point.

Then again, not all endings are final. Sometimes relationships need space. A reset.

Why It Makes Sense for the Capitals

In 2024-25, the Capitals overachieved. Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael and other young veterans had breakout years. While the organization hopes that upward trend continues, the law of averages suggests some regression is likely.

Related: 2025-26 Capitals Roster Projection 1.0: Maintaining the Long-Term Vision

In a best-case scenario, a resurgent Kuznetsov could give Washington rare depth down the middle. In a more modest outcome, he could still offer much-needed veteran stability at one of hockey’s most critical positions.

And the cost? Minimal. Kuznetsov is currently a free agent following an underwhelming year with SKA Saint Petersburg. His market value is at its lowest point since entering the league, meaning the Capitals could bring him back on a one-year, incentive-heavy, discounted deal.

Most importantly, Kuznetsov offers something that the Capitals, as demonstrated by their last two playoff appearances, are sorely missing––poise in big moments.

In their 2025 second-round exit, none of Washington’s centers stepped up, combining for just one goal and three assists, with a collective minus-10 plus/minus rating. Kuznetsov, despite his flaws, has always elevated his game when it matters most. In 87 career playoff games with Washington, he registered 67 points—including 29 goals—ranking fifth all-time in franchise history.

More than that, he’s a proven winner. Kuznetsov led Russia to gold at the 2011 World Junior Championship and a silver the following year. He’s also a two-time World Champion with the national team.

And despite his inconsistency, Kuznetsov consistently comes up big in big playoff moments. During the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kuznetsov alone had a treasure trove of defining performances. In Game 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights, “Kuzy”––as he’s affectionately referred to by fans––became only the fourth player in NHL history to record four assists in a Stanley Cup Final game. And, of course, Kuznetsov was the Cap that “exercised [Washington’s] demons” against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With a league-leading 32 playoff points that spring, he was every bit as worthy of the Conn Smythe as Ovechkin. To borrow Charles Barkley’s phrasing: Kuznetsov wasn’t just on the bus—he was driving it.

Why It Makes Sense for Kuznetsov, Too

Once touted as one of the NHL’s premier talents and Ovechkin’s successor in Washington, Evgeny Kuznetsov has watched his career decline steadily since that magical 2018 run. Now 33, Kuznetsov enters the 2025-26 season at a crossroads: the gifted center can either redeem himself and reassert his legacy, or risk going down as one of the game’s all-time wasted talents.

From Kuznetsov’s perspective, a reunion could be the lifeline his career needs. His brief stints with the Carolina Hurricanes and SKA Saint Petersburg showed glimpses of his old magic, but also reminded NHL front offices why his stock value plummeted. If he hopes to reignite his career—or just to go out on his own terms—returning to the team where he once thrived could be a logical step.

There’s also no substitute for familiarity. In returning to the US capital, Kuznetsov would return to a city and fanbase that still very much reveres him. While only a few players remain from the championship core, the support and continuity they offer would be invaluable—something missing during his time in Carolina and Russia.

He’d also find comfort in his cultural surroundings. With Russian-speaking teammates like Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aliaksei Protas, and, of course, Ovechkin, the Capitals could offer the ecosystem the Chelyabinsk native would need to find his stride.

Finally, there’s the Ovechkin factor. If there’s one thing Kuznetsov has consistently shown throughout his career is loyalty and respect for friendships. If 2025–26 does turn out to be Ovi’s farewell season, what better motivation for Kuznetsov than to support his friend and teammate that he has described with great admiration? A player who’s always delivered when the stakes are highest may rediscover the purpose and responsibility he needs to resurrect his career.

The Potential Rewards Outweigh the Risks

Of course, there are risks.

One concern is that Kuznetsov could hinder the development of Washington’s up-and-coming core. But if he finds his form, he could turn a question mark into an area of strength–– reinforcing an already promising group of centers while serving as a mentor to younger players, especially fellow Russian speakers. Despite his off-ice issues, Kuznetsov has never been accused of being a poor teammate. In fact, a steady veteran presence might be exactly what this high-expectation roster needs.

While Kuznetsov’s discipline, consistency and defensive ability have all been called into question, what do the Capitals really have to lose? In a season that will be defined by emotion and a likely farewell, the potential reward of a bounce-back Kuznetsov far outweighs the minimal risk of a one-year deal.

The Last Dance

We can endlessly dissect the financial, tactical, and logistical implications of a reunion. However, this is equally an opportunity to close the book on this Capitals’ generation the right way. There likely won’t be another one.

Alex Ovechkin #8 (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Nicklas Backstrom has already played his last game for the Caps and recently listed his Virginia mansion for sale. T.J. Oshie may be in the same boat. John Carlson isn’t far behind. Ovechkin’s record chase is in the books. What remains is the farewell to a generation. Writing that final chapter without Kuznetsov would feel incomplete and hollow.

So why not one more try? One last chance at closure—for both the player and the team.

One last shot. One last dance.