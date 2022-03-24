NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Senators, Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights will have to figure out their salary cap situation as Evgenii Dadonov will not be traded to the Anaheim Ducks. Will Vegas find another team to take on his contract? Meanwhile, there is already talk that Claude Giroux will seriously consider joining the Ottawa Senators next season. The Flames were interested in trading for Hampus Lindholm and the Oilers were interested in Artturi Lehkonen. Finally, how many other NHL teams will follow the lead of the Toronto Maple Leafs and have a celebrity design and endorse a third jersey for them?

Dadonov Still With Golden Knights

The NHL voided the trade between the Ducks and Golden Knights and Dadonov is still a member of the Golden Knights. He is listed to play in their lineup but there is talk that the team might try to trade him to a team that is willing to take on his contract for a sweetener. If Vegas is willing to give a first-round pick as part of the trade, a team like the Arizona Coyotes is rumored to be willing to take him on. (as long as Coyotes aren’t on his 10-team no-trade list).

Evgenii Dadonov, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Elliotte Friedman reports in his 32 Thoughts column that, ” there is nothing being considered to allow Dadonov to play if he is traded. CapFriendly had this correct: NHL bylaws forbid anyone traded after the deadline from playing for their new team the rest of that season, including playoffs.”

Giroux to the Senators?

Friedman also reports, “No guarantee it happens, but I do believe Claude Giroux is doing his research on Ottawa.” Giroux is from Ottawa and he’s been linked to the team before. One has to wonder what situation would make him consider the Senators more: winning the Stanley Cup or coming close?

Related: Auston Matthews’ Suspension Sparks New Team Mentality for Maple Leafs

The Senators are not going to be a contender for a few seasons and if he’s going there, it’s likely to finish his career in his hometown. As for what the chances are he actually signs there, that’s not clear.

Flames Were Interested in Lindholm

The Calgary Flames took a long look at Hampus Lindholm and speculation is they were willing to send Sean Monahan to the Ducks as part of the deal. Ultimately, they couldn’t offer the same package the Boston Bruins did and the Ducks went with the Bruins offer.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Monahan has not played well for the Flames (8 goals and 22 points in 63 games) and there is speculation the team will look to move his salary over the summer.

Oilers Interested in Lehkonen

“Edmonton liked Arturri Lehkonen, but couldn’t pay the same price as Colorado,” says Friedman. The Avs gave up a decent prospect in Justin Barron and it’s not clear who the Oilers would have dangled in a trade that would have enticed the Canadiens.

It would make sense that once the Oilers were out of the running there, they turned to Derick Brassard.

Jets, Flyers and Ducks to Make Big Changes

Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers might be three teams to watch moving forward because there are some real questions about what they’ll do with some of their key players.

Suggesting these teams could go through rebuilds or major retools, John Gibson could leave the Ducks, the Jets could move Mark Schiefele, Pierre Luc-Dubois, and even Connor Hellebuyck could go. The Flyers will have to decide on Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov, and Travis Sanheim.

Maple Leafs Bieber Jerseys Top Selling Item

The reversible jerseys designed by pop star Justin Bieber and worn by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday quickly became the top-selling item in the NHL’s online retail shops in the U.S. and Canada. Such is the power of having a celebrity with over 355 million social media followers promote your brand.

The top-selling item in the NHL's online retail shops in the U.S. and Canada right now?



The @MapleLeafs #NextGenGame jersey, designed in collaboration with the Leafs, NHL, adidas, @justinbieber and @drewhouse. It makes its on-ice debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/l06V3T90k4 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 23, 2022

There is speculation that other teams will follow the lead of the Maple Leafs and have a celebrity endorse them, helping merchandise sales in a major way. It’s smart cross-promotion, not only for the NHL but for the teams and the celebrities. Traditionalists don’t love the jerseys, but they are clearly popular and the buzz surrounding them on Wednesday was unbelievable.