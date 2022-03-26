NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Ducks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are getting close to signing prospect Jordan Harris. Will he play this season? The New York Islanders were in a position to make a few trades at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline but didn’t do much. Why was Lou Lamoriello holding back? The Anaheim Ducks are among a few teams rumored to be busy this summer, and are the Edmonton Oilers already trying to work out the math on an Evander Kane extension?

Canadiens to Sign Jordan Harris

According to Elliotte Friedman, he’s been hearing the Canadiens will be signing prospect Jordan Harris to a two-year entry-level deal now that his college season has ended. Friedman writes, “Don’t be surprised if he’s in the lineup this season to burn the first year.” Montreal’s willingness to burn the first year would get him to RFA status sooner which is likely part of the appeal.

Jordan Harris, Northeastern University (Jim Pierce of Northeastern Athletics)

The Canadiens are the first team in the NHL to be officially eliminated from postseason contention and the rest of the year will be about planning for the future. The Canadiens have 18 games left. Harris can realistically play in 17 if he wants to be in the NHL next week.

Still with the Canadiens, Chris Johnston of TSN reports: “I think there was actually a much bigger trade discussed between the Coyotes and Habs, there were roster players involved so it was a complex deal that didn’t end up happening but it could be revisited at the draft.” The belief is that the deal was centered around Shea Weber‘s contract. There’s a chance these two teams could revisit this in the offseason.

Islanders Lamoriello Wasn’t Making Meaningless Trades

Jeff Marek recently noted that New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello had options to make trades this year at the NHL Trade Deadline. He could have moved some contracts out and cleared cap space, but would have only picked up later-round draft picks in the process. Marek suggests the GM is a firm believer in not making those kinds of moves or dumping players for seventh-round picks.

Marek said Lamoriello could have moved Zach Parise or Andy Greene, but he does not want that on his resume, because long term it’s gonna pay off for him and the team he’s managing.

Could Be a Busy Offseason, Gibson on the Move?

Friedman was a guest on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer Friday and noted that he expects this offseason to be busy. With some teams looking to make serious changes — Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens among a few — there could be some big-name players on the move and a lot of action at the NHL Entry Draft.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I think this summer’s going to be wild,” Friedman said. He added, “I think there’s going to be a lot of really good players out there.” He believes the Anaheim Ducks will have a conversation about goaltender John Gibson. With how many names the Ducks moved out at this year’s deadline, it is expected the two sides will talk about his future with the team and if he wants to go through a full rebuild.

Oilers Want to Re-Sign Evander Kane?

Stauffer also floated out the idea that perhaps the Oilers looking at offering an extension to Evander Kane at four years times $4 million. Considering how well he’s played since joining the team, and his instant chemistry with Connor McDavid, it’s logical to assume that the Oilers would want to consider an extension. At the same time, there are a lot of moving pieces.

Sources have suggested there are already other teams realizing how big a mistake it was not going after Kane as hard as the Oilers did when he shook loose from the San Jose Sharks. Other clubs will come asking. How long Kane wants to sign, the status of his legal battle with the Sharks over the termination of his contract might play a factor and how he feels about staying where he’s seeing success will play a role. For the Oilers, they have a number of contracts to look after and money tied up in different places.