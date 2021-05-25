NHL Rumors: Flyers, Rangers, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers could be interested in the services of Nazem Kadri, while the Philadelphia Flyers could go after defenseman Dougie Hamilton. The Edmonton Oilers will need to take a serious look at what to do about their roster after a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets and what is the status on forward Nick Foligno as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night? Finally, Alex Ovechkin talks how close he is to signing an extension with the Washington Capitals.

Might the Rangers Go After Kadri?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that the Rangers should consider acquiring Nazem Kadri in trade if the Colorado Avalanche choose to shop him this summer. Kadri is serving his third playoff suspension in four years and there is talk the Avs might be ready to move on, focusing instead on other players.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Rangers were criticized this season for not responding to Tom Wilson’s manhandling of Artemi Panarin until the next game and a number of executives were released from their jobs because of the lack of physicality displayed. Kadri might have an issue staying in the lineup, but Brooks called him the kind of “nasty, jagged-edge, checking-type center who can score” that the Rangers need.

Flyers Interested in Dougie Hamilton?

It’s not likely the Carolina Hurricanes let Hamilton walk without a fight to retain him, but if the defenseman chooses to test free agency this summer, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia suggests the Flyers might try and make a play when Hamilton hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

The Flyers will need to know that signing Hamilton won’t be cheap and they also have to consider Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier need new contracts after next season. Couturier should and will get a massive bump in salary.

Oilers Season Over, Offseason Work Begins

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN took a look at the Oilers offseason agenda now that they are officially out of the NHL playoff picture. A disappointing four-game series sweep to the Winnipeg Jets could leave questions about what GM Ken Holland makes a priority.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is an unrestricted free agent and there’s talk that the 27-year old forward wants a bit more money than the Oilers are willing to spend. There are pending talks between the Oilers and UFA defensemen Tyson Barrie and Adam Larsson. Barrie is expected to test free agency while talk is that the Oilers are close to an extension with Larsson.

Exit interviews for this team will be critically important as Holland will need to have a clear picture of where players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl stand with this current roster, how much change might be required to surround them with the pieces they need and whether or not they have the depth to do more than have a strong regular season.

Pierre McGuire said during a hit on the TSN1200 morning show in Ottawa that perhaps it’s time for the Oilers brass to have the “Scotty Bowman/Steve Yzerman” talk with McDavid, sacrificing some offence to play a more complete 200-ft game. McGuire says that the Oilers should try to re-sign Nugent-Hopkins because he’s one of the few players committed to 200-ft hockey.

Foligno a Game Time Decision for Maple Leafs in Game 4

Nick Foligno is listed as day-to-day for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was pulled last minute from Monday’s game and as the Leafs take on the Canadiens again on Tuesday, Foligno might slot back in. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he thought Foligno was going to be okay to play Monday, but ultimately after getting on the ice felt he would be hurting the team if he did fight through the injury.

Ovechkin Wants to Finish Career with Capitals

Putting to rest any possible speculation that he might look to play elsewhere next season, Alex Ovechkin said regarding future contract talks with Washington: “I’m confident. We still have time. Obviously I want to finish my career here.” He joked that he might just go get the contract signed right after the media avail.

"Maybe we'll sign a contract right now." 😂



Alex Ovechkin says he's confident that he'll be back with the Capitals next season:

He also spoke about an injury he suffered late in the season and noted it was a leg injury. He said it did not impact his postseason and won’t require surgery.