NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Rangers, Red Wings, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, while fans have heard from the Tampa Bay Lightning, there are comments from the other team to vote “no” on the 24-team play-in, the Carolina Hurricanes. In Detroit, there seems to be some correction on an earlier report about Dmytro Timashov, and in Colorado Bowen Byram got some less-than stellar news.

Hurricanes Comment on Their “No” Vote

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman relayed comments from Jordan Martinook on Carolina’s decision to vote against the 24-team play-in format that was approved by the players this weekend. Martinook said the decision wasn’t a reflection of the team’s thoughts on the season or the NHL as a whole, but specific to where their Hurricanes team current landed in the new format.

Jordan Martinook, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Martinook said, “For where we were and where our team thought we could get to, it hurts our odds.” He then clarified that it was a matter of having to take part in a play-in round over going straight to the regular postseason where they had strong odds of making it outright. Assuming the proposal stays as many have outlined, the Hurricanes would take on the New York Rangers in the play-in round.

Still, the Hurricanes are fine to play and aren’t trying to say they would stand in the way of the voted-on format.

Reports on Red Wings’ Timashov Inaccurate?

Last week, reports surfaced that Detroit Red Wings winger Dmytro Timashov was possibly signing a deal with Dinamo Riga of the KHL. However, Mark Falkner of The Detroit News writes:

Representatives for Detroit Red Wings forward Dmytro Timashov denied a report in Russia’s Sport-Express that Timashov is close to signing with Latvia’s Dinamo Riga of the Kontinental Hockey League. source – ‘Dmytro Timashov’s representatives say Red Wing not signing with Latvian team’ – Mark Falkner – Detroit News – 05/24/2020

He doesn’t dig into what role Timashov will play next season, only that the reports of him leaving aren’t necessarily accurate. Timashov was claimed by the Red Wings off waivers from Toronto and played in five games. If things don’t resume and Detroit’s season is done, he’s slated to become a restricted free agent without salary arbitration rights.

NHL To Make Return To Play Announcement

According to TSN, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement later on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET regarding the NHL’s Return to Play format. Also expected is information on the NHL Draft and the lottery. A few rumors suggest June 26th will be the date of the lottery.

The assumption is that the teams and GM’s will get all the details before the public announcement. After getting the go-ahead on a 24-team playoff format, a Phase 2 memo was delivered and an official announcement was to follow.

Avalanche Won’t Burn a Year of Byram’s Deal

Adrian Dater is reporting the Colorado Avalanche have informed prospect Bowen Byram that they won’t be using him during this season’s playoff, despite the fact he would be eligible to the play.

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

Playing him would burn a year of his entry-level deal and the Avs are not interested in doing so. This is probably a wise decision long-term for Byram, but perhaps not the best news for the immediate future and in terms of money being made sooner than later.

Questions Remain With Rangers Three Goalies

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes in a recent mailbag post that he’s not sure what will happen with New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist next season, but wonders if the team would consider keeping him in a mentoring role. He likes the idea of Lundqvist working with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev will be a RFA. Rosen says it doesn’t make sense for them to carry three goaltenders next year.