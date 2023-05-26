NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are likely set to target a right-shot defenseman. How will they get what they need? Are the Carolina Hurricanes in a position where they have to look at almost any kind of trade to land themselves a superstar or someone who can put up high-end production? Finally, is there a scenario where the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks might be able to trade first-round draft picks in the upcoming NHL draft?

Canadiens to Trade a Lefty for a Righty?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now writes the Montreal Canadiens might be planning to move a left-shot defenceman to address holes on the right side of their defense during the offseason. He explains, “Players such as Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom, Petteri Nurmi, Jayden Struble, Nicolas Beaudin, and William Trudeau all shoot left, while Logan Mailloux is probably the only right-handed defenceman with a reasonable chance to eventually play in the NHL.” He also notes that, on the main roster, the left side is much deeper than the right.

Dumont looked at four defensemen that could be targeted and noted John Klingberg, Damon Severson, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Rdako Gudas could be names worth watching. So, while the Canadiens might not directly trade a left-shot d-man for a right-shot, they could move a lefty in a separate deal and then target a righty in free agency.

Should Hurricanes Trade for a Superstar?

Daily Faceoff’s Matt Larkin recently took a look at the offseason plans for the Carolina Hurricanes and was of the opinion the team needed to trade for a superstar “no matter the cost”. A team that has been known to struggle with goal scoring, and injuries were a key factor in their being swept by the Florida Panthers, the team has lacked a 40-goal scorer, a 90-point scorer, or a player among the top-15 in scoring over the past five seasons. That needs to change.

It’s not for a lack of trying. Larkin notes that the Hurricanes have been on a number of discussions, most recently trying to acquire Timo Meier at the trade deadline and also having a keen interest in Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames prior to his getting traded last summer to the Panthers.

Larkin specifically pondered the idea of trading someone like Andrei Svechnikov, Brett Pesce, or Seth Jarvis if someone like Toronto’s Mitch Marner became available.

Could Blackhawks and Canucks Make a Trade?

The Athletic’s Scott Powers took at look at NHL Entry Draft plans for the Chicago Blackhawks and after saying they were certainly not going to trade their first-overall pick, wondered if they might do anything else in the first round and try to move up in the draft.

He writes:

The Blackhawks aren’t optimistic about their chances to move up from their second first-round pick at No. 19. Even if the Blackhawks package the No. 19 pick and a second-rounder or two, that probably isn’t enough for a team to budge from a top-15 selection. The Vancouver Canucks might be the only team that could make sense. source – ‘What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks from Connor Bedard to free agency’ – Scott Powers – The Athletic – 05/23/2023

He goes on to explain that the Canucks might be eager to make a move if it means freeing themselves of an overpriced contract. He notes, “If the Blackhawks took on one of those contracts and packaged a first- and second-round pick, maybe that would entice the Canucks to trade the No. 11 pick.” The Blackhawks know there would be some good players on the board at No. 11. Kyle Davidson is looking to be active.