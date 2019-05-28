In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates out of Los Angeles when it comes to what the Kings expect to do with Slava Voynov, the Edmonton Oilers are set to announce their new head coach and the Toronto Maple Leafs have options.

Kings and Voynov’s Rights

Helene Elliott of the LA Times writes that the LA Kings have no intention of letting former NHL defenseman Slava Voynov ever play for their organization again, but that after he becomes eligible to play, they’ll deal with the player.

Slava Voynov’s suspension for the entire 2019-20 season has been upheld an arbitrator , but the defenceman will get credit for serving 41 games in the 2018-19 season.https://t.co/uEEPlQQsfY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 23, 2019

An arbitrator ruled last week that Voynov has technically served 41 games of his full-season suspension which makes him eligible to return to the NHL midway through next season. Still, the Kings don’t want him.

In a statement by the team, the Kings said he will not join the organization and they “will now determine the impact of the arbitrator’s decision on our rights to the player and consider our options going forward.”

The Kings had retained his rights but it isn’t clear what the Kings are able to do with his rights. Can they simply trade him? And, if they can, is there a team that really wants him?

There is speculation he can still play at an NHL level but his past and the charges laid against him are not something most NHL clubs want to actively take on.

Elliott wrote of LA’s decision not to keep Voynov:

As an organization, the Kings haven’t gotten many decisions right lately. With three definitive sentences in a statement that was not attributed to a specific person, the Kings made an important decision and took the correct path. source – ‘Kings make the right decision by cutting ties to Slava Voynov’ Helene Elliott – LA Times – 05/23/2019

Tippett to Be Announced as Oilers Coach

Today in an afternoon press conference, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to officially announce Dave Tippett as the new head coach of the team.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Elliotte Friedman is reporting a three-year deal for the Oilers new bench boss and Ryan Rishaug reports that it appears the only announcement will be Tippett and that there is not an expectation Tippett or the Oilers will announce the rest of coaching staff today.

That doesn’t change the fact that an entirely new coaching staff is expected.

Maple Leafs to Play With Horton’s Contract

Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star notes the Toronto Maple Leafs will likely have to use Nathan Horton‘s LTIR status this season to help sign all the RFAs they need to re-sign this offseason. They have access to $5.3 million, but likely only require a portion.

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

McGran writes:

So in essence, if the cap is $83 million, the Leafs can start the season with a roster (including Horton) with an $88.3 million AAV and by putting Horton on LTIR they will be cap friendly. source – ‘Mailbag: How Nathan Horton’s contract factors into the Leafs’ salary cap’ – Kevin McGran – The Toronto Star – 05/24/2019

With that money, they may choose to bring back Ron Hainsey at a reduced salary, try to retain William Nylander, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, and Mitch Marner, but move Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, or convince Patrick Marleau.

Marleau would need to waive his no-movement clause.

Top Five Likely Penguins Trades

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now listed his top five players he expects to be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He listed Bryan Rust at No. 5, Teddy Blueger at No. 4, Trystan Jarry at No. 3, Olli Maata at No. 2 and Phil Kessel at No. 1.

The top two candidates he listed as having an 8 in 10 chance of being moved.