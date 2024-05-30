NHL Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Stars, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Kaapo Kakko hasn’t been a playoff factor for the New York Rangers. Could he be on the move in the offseason? Meanwhile, amidst a strong game from Darnell Nurse and a series-tieing win from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, the defenseman made a Top 20 trade list. Is Chris Tanev out for the series for Dallas after blocking a shot? Finally, what is the latest on the Montreal Canadiens offseason plans?

Is Kaapo Kakko Someone the Rangers Trade?

Kaapo Kakko has been on and off the playoff roster for the New York Rangers this season and might be growing impatient. The Rangers are reaping the rewards of being patient with Alexis Lafreniere (drafted first overall) but can they do the same with Kakko (a second overall pick)? Some reports suggest he’s a possible trade candidate.

Kakko could be a cap casualty and the Rangers were already rumored to be considering trade options at the deadline that would have included him in a big deal, had they been able to swing one. The Rangers have a solid pool of prospects coming up and Kakko could be expendable.

The Oilers had a great night on Wednesday, winning 5-2 over the Dallas Stars, and in the face of online criticism and media questions, Darnell Nurse had one of his best playoff performances. That hasn’t stopped him from being a lightning rod in Edmonton or a potential trade candidate this offseason.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frank Seravalli has Nurse at No. 19 on his new Top 20 trade board and writes:

We outlined the short and long-term problem that Nurse presents for the Oilers on Tuesday. This would be a difficult, complicated transaction to tackle – and there are so many unknowns now, including: who will be the next GM in Edmonton? What will his view of the situation be? At the very least, the Oilers should be looking for ways to be creative, maybe swap one problematic contract for another. Because Nurse could rebound into a solid Top 4 defender.

The report adds that not being on the first unit power play or penalty kill hasn’t helped warm him to a good chunk of the fan base and it’s hard for him to live up to his $9.25 million cap hit. Perhaps another team that would see a bigger role for him might get better use of that contract, which based on how it’s structured is almost impossible to buy out.

Will Chris Tanev Miss Time for the Stars?

Chris Tanev left Game 4 early after blocking a shot in the second period and didn’t return for the third. He’s about as tough as they come, so the belief is that his injury might be fairly serious. Tanev was seen in a walking boot on Thursday and many believe he could miss additional games in the Western Conference Final.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said he was “fingers crossed” that Tanev will be available on Friday night. That doesn’t sound positive, but it’s also not a definitive no to playing again the series. The Stars were already down to five defensemen with Jani Hakanpaa out. DeBoer has deployed Alex Petrovic sparingly in this series after exclusively playing in the AHL for the last five seasons. Ryan Suter is slower and his minutes need to be limited for him not to be exposed.

Has the tide swung in favor of Edmonton if Tanev can’t return?

Canadiens Offseason Plans

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels addressed questions from Montreal Canadiens fans about the team’s summer plans. Engels believes the Canadiens will keep their fifth overall pick in the draft, noting it’s rare to trade up from that position and unlikely they’ll trade down. He also doubts the Canadiens will sign big-name unrestricted free agents like Leon Draisaitl or Mikko Rantanen in 2025, as giving top-dollar and long-term contracts wouldn’t maximize their value.

Engels argues that one exception could be Steven Stamkos if negotiations fall apart with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He writes, “But if things were to break down between Stamkos and the Lightning, I would say the connection to Martin St. Louis would be one of the only things that might have Stamkos even consider signing in Montreal.”

