NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Red Wings, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is an update out of Toronto where the Maple Leafs might be looking to move Nic Petan, the Montreal Canadiens are considering their extension options for Max Domi, the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a holding pattern and big changes might be coming to the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal and Max Domi

Arpon Basu of The Athletic writes the Montreal Canadiens are negotiating with Max Domi who might be considering a three-year bridge deal at around $6.5 million per season. If so, that would carry him right into unrestricted free agency where he could sign a massive long-term contract extension.

Max Domi, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Speculation is the Canadiens would rather he sign a long-term deal now. Basu writes:

Adjusted for inflation, let’s say Domi signs for three years at $6.5-million a year and hits UFA at age 28. That would give him the best chance to cash in large on another contract. If the Canadiens want to go longer-term, which I imagine they would, you could up the annual average value to $7.5 million on a five-year deal, allowing Domi to hit UFA at 30. It might even cost the Canadiens $8-million a year to go five years on the contract. source – ‘Ask Arpon: The curious cases of Kulak, Byron and Kotkaniemi rule the first Canadiens mailbag’ – Arpon Basu – The Athletic – 11/04/2019

Maple Leafs Showcasing Petan?

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star writes the Toronto Maple Leafs biggest need right now is probably a backup goalie. And, one of the ways they may look to acquire one is by trading Nic Petan.

The Hurricanes have some goaltenders that might look attractive to the Maple Leafs, who are already sending a first-round pick to Carolina in the Patrick Marleau deal. Expect Toronto to try moving a roster player or prospect instead. Could Petan be part of any future deal?

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nic Petan (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

McGran writes of Petan:

He went to the Marlies, picked up five points in two games, and came back and looked like he belonged in the NHL. Had to wonder if the Leafs were trying to showcase him, to see if they can do better than waive – i.e. give away – some of their assets on forward. … You have to wonder if Dubas can package two or three of his spare parts and get something more meaningful than cap space back. source – ‘What’s next on the trade front for Kyle Dubas and the Leafs?’ – Kevin McGran – The Star.com – 11/06/2019

Penguins Not Currently Working on a Deal

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes the Pittsburgh Penguins now have some cap space to make a deal, but a deal isn’t right around the corner.

General manager Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2019 NHL Draft (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Vensel quotes Rutherford who says:

“I’m not working on anything now. If somebody calls me today with some idea that makes sense for our team, I would have to look at it. But I’m not calling other teams. I’m satisfied with where we’re at. I don’t know if this will be the team after the trade deadline. We’ve got lots of time to look at it.” source -‘ Jim Rutherford likes the direction of this Penguins team’ – Matt Vensel – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 11/06/2019

Rumblings Surrounding Red Wings

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports the Red Wings’ mounting losses could mean questions around head coach Jeff Blashill’s future in Detroit. General manager Steve Yzerman has a history of being patient with coaches, but how long is Blashill’s leash?

Kulfan writes:

Blashill was also adamant that the winning culture the Wings’ organization has cultivated over the last three decades is still there, and isn’t disintegrating, despite missing the playoffs three consecutive seasons and a current slump that includes 11 losses in the last 12 games. source – ‘Losses mount along with speculation about Jeff Blashill’s future with Red Wings’ – Ted Kulfan – The Detroit News – 11/05/2019

Also in Detroit, Pierre McGuire said on TSN radio Ottawa that the Red Wings might shop 2018 first-round pick Filip Zadina. McGuire cited Zadina’s play without the puck as concerning.

McGuire said:

Once you change the management and you were drafted by the previous group, you don’t have nearly as much familiarity with the guys coming in and they don’t have the same familiarity with you. Usually but not always, it opens up more potential to be moved.” source ‘NBC’s Pierre McGuire: Don’t be surprised if Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman trades Filip Zadina’ – The Detroit News – 11/07/2019

Boston Bruins Torey Krug (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports outside sources believe the Detroit Red Wings are interested in Torey Krug out of Boston. Shinzawa writes:

Where outside parties concur is on Detroit’s status as a team with hand raised high for Krug’s services if he doesn’t re-up with Boston. The Wings are Krug’s hometown club. He played for coach Jeff Blashill in Indiana of the USHL. source – ‘Torey Krug, future Red Wing? Opinions vary on the defenseman’s next deal’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 11/07/2019

Detroit sees Krug as someone who could cornerstone a rebuild on the blue line and quarterback their power play.

