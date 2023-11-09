NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Flames, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk coming out of Edmonton when it comes to their goaltending. With Jack Campbell through waivers and Calvin Pickard up from the AHL, what is the long-term plan? Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators players relayed to their GM what they need to be successful. The Calgary Flames called up Dustin Wolf from the AHL, and the Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be scratching John Klingberg for the next game.

Oilers Linked to a Number of Goaltenders

Campbell has cleared NHL waivers and will head to Bakersfield. Elliotte Friedman noted in his recent 32 Thoughts column that GM Ken Holland relayed this wasn’t the end for Campbell and there was a road back, but Friedman also notes that Holland has already started looking around the marketplace to see what’s available.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Noting that Holland will likely only trade for a goaltender if it’s a clear upgrade, Friedman writes, “I do think they are contemplating things, looking at several options.” Among them, he listed Jordan Binnington, Jake Allen, and Juuse Saros. He called Saros “the true prize” of the group, but noted that the cost to acquire him — if Nashville was even willing to contemplate a trade — was significant.

Senators Players Want Chaos to Simmer Down

Recently, Ottawa Senators’ new general manager, Steve Staios, held a meeting with the team, expressing his full support for coach DJ Smith. Staios sought input from players, aiming to understand their needs for success. According to reports, players conveyed their desire for a more stable and less chaotic environment. Friedman writes, ““So, when president of hockey operations and interim GM Steve Staios said last week the “first priority is to install stability and confidence in the group,” I believe he’s very serious about it, and that’s where it comes from.”

It was also reported that the Senators will take their time with their search for a new general manager and that Staios has no intentions of doing anything that will bring further disruption to the team. He wants them to focus on winning for right now, something they did a good job of on Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs.

Flames Recall Dustin Wolf

The Calgary Flames have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Wranglers of the AHL and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli responded to their tweet with a pair of eyeball emjois, hinting that something might be cooking on the trade front. But, Friedman tweeted minutes later, “Believe this is more for injury protection purposes than a trade.”

Believe this is more for injury protection purposes than a trade https://t.co/OWiS0US0Ai — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 9, 2023

Klingberg to Sit as a Healthy Scratch for the Next Maple Leafs Game?

John Klingberg appears to be the 7th defenceman at Leafs practice today. Simon Benoit was paired with William Lagesson in the bottom pair and after Wednesday’s loss to the Ottawa Senators, it seems clear that Klingberg is being sent a message. Sheldon Keefe said after the game, “We need to protect him better”. Klingberg was on the ice for four of the Ottawa Senators’ even-strength goals in a 6-3 loss.

Keefe is concerned over Klingberg’s play, (-8) this season and with Morgan Rielly able to take over the offensive duties that Klingberg was brought in for, it appears Keefe’s patience has run thin.

Latest on Patrick Kane

Friedman writes that eight teams are showing considerable interest in Patrick Kane, prompting him to assess his chances of winning with each. Chris Johnston of The Athletic explored potential landing spots, highlighting four top contenders: the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and Buffalo Sabres. He added that the Maple Leafs are considered a less likely option, but are on his radar.

Johnston writes:

Exactly what that sweater will look like should be determined in the relatively near future now that Kane and agent Pat Brisson have started the process of speaking directly to those in the running for his services. source – ‘Johnston: What I’m hearing about potential Patrick Kane landing spots’ – The Athletic – 11/08/2023

In terms of salary cap flexibility, the Sabres can easily sign Kane without requiring additional roster adjustments, allowing room for future additions. Moreover, Kane has significant connections within the organization, having worked with Buffalo head coach Don Granato during Granato’s tenure as an assistant in Chicago. Additionally, he shares a history with Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, having been roommates during Kane’s rookie season in 2007-08, enhancing the familiarity and rapport between them.