NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Rangers, Oilers, Capitals, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the real reason Marc-Andre Fleury and his agent weren’t notified of his trade to the Chicago Blackhawks has been revealed. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers elected to go with the center they know and have signed Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension. How badly hurt is Alex Ovechkin after leaving a preseason game with a lower-body injury? Are the Edmonton Oilers going to sign Colton Sceviour? Finally, what are the chances the Toronto Maple Leafs lose Adam Brooks?

Fleury Left in Dark About Trade Thanks to Agent

Allan Walsh is among the most controversial agents in the NHL. Always on social media and always speaking his mind, he often steps over the line on behalf of his clients, which has rubbed a number of general managers the wrong way. Apparently, it was Walsh who forced the Vegas Golden Knights to keep the Marc-Andre Fleury trade a secret from the player.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Fleury found out on Twitter that he was about to be traded for Chicago. He wasn’t happy about it after all the time and effort he’d given the Golden Knights. Vegas has acknowledged that it would have been better to have the player hear it from his agent, but, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the president of hockey operations, George McPhee said Walsh started working behind the scenes to “sabotage the trade” by telling teams Fleury would retire.

McPhee added:

“Kelly couldn’t have handled it better. They knew they were being traded. If you’re doing what’s right for the organization and you’re honest with the players, you’ve got nothing to apologize for. Ever. And again, we’re telling the truth.” source – ‘Ruthless people? Golden Knights remain dogged in pursuit of title’ – David Schoen – Las Vegas Review-Journal – 10/9/2021

New York Rangers Sign Zibanejad

While rumors persisted the Rangers might be a team still kicking tires on Jack Eichel, the Eichel talk will quiet down now as New York has signed center Mika Zibanejad to an eight-year contract extension worth $8.5 million per season. This is being seen as a good value for the Rangers, even if there is some concern about how good the value will be in the later years of the deal.

We have some news:



Mika's home for good. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/uTRCnVlq66 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 10, 2021

Zibanejad is certainly a top-line center and a good two-way player, with excellent finishing ability. He addressed the fans on Sunday and said, “Hi Rangers fans. I’m super super excited to be here for another eight years. Can’t believe it and I can’t wait to see you guys at the Garden soon. Let’s get this season started.”

Oilers Likely to Give Perlini Spot on Roster, Plus Sceviour News

As per Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, it would be hard to imagine the Oilers not finding a spot on the opening night roster for Brendan Perlini. He was brought back to the NHL after playing internationally last season and has six goals in the preseason for the Oilers.

Leavins also notes:

I believe that the Oilers have offered Colton Sceviour a 2-way contract to become a member of the organization. But I don’t think the veteran has made the big club yet and is probably weighing the offer against whatever might be available for him elsewhere. If Sceviour can make the same or better dough somewhere else, we shouldn’t be surprised. Earned a nice assist on the Perlini goal Saturday in what was his best pre-season effort. source – ‘The best trade Edmonton Oilers G.M. Ken Holland never made: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 10/10/2021

Ovechkin Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury

After leaving a game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period, Ovechkin did not return and was diagnosed with a “lower-body injury”. It wasn’t clear at the time how long he could miss, but the Capitals did confirm him as day-to-day.

There’s chatter that he’ll be in the lineup on opening night if he’s able to go and even if he’s not 100%. This is a player who doesn’t miss many games and is chasing down a major milestone.

Will Maple Leafs Lose Adam Brooks or Not?

On Saturday night, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted the Maple Leafs might lose both veteran forward Kurtis Gabriel, (placed on waivers) and 25-year-old centerman Adam Brooks. There are differing opinions on the Brooks situation.

Adam Brooks, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman explained:

“The fact that Engvall is in the lineup tonight and Brooks is not, that says to me that Engvall has probably won the final spot on the team. Brooks did not go on waivers today, I’m wondering if that’s gonna be tomorrow, and I am also wondering if the Maple Leafs are legitimately concerned that they are gonna lose him. I think there will be interest if it happens.”

Meanwhile, James Mirtle of The Athletic suggests that news Ilya Mikheyev is expected to be out long-term after injuring his hand in Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators. This means the Maple Leafs might be able to keep Brooks. Jonas Seigel of The Athletic adds:

The silver lining of Mikheyev’s injury — depending on how long he’s out — is that it creates the potential for more roster flexibility. If Mikheyev is placed on long-term injured reserve, which seems likely (and would require him to miss at least 10 games and 24 days), the Leafs will be able to protect an extra player on their opening night roster — 22 players instead of 21. That means that in addition to Pierre Engvall, the Leafs can hold onto Adam Brooks if they want (keeping him off waivers), and even keep Timothy Liljegren (or Kirill Semyonov) around in the NHL. source – ‘Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev expected to be out long-term with hand injury’ The Athletic Staff – The Athletic – 10/9.2021