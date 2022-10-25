NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canucks, Islanders, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Laine is set to return for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are said to be a team that will be looking to add one of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks are struggling with what to do to snap out of this funk they’re in and the New York Islanders might need to make changes as well. Finally, how is Connor McDavid doing after an awkward crash into the goalpost during Monday’s game?

Laine is Back for Blue Jackets

As per the Blue Jackets’ official social media Twitter account, forward Patrik Laine is ready to get back into the starting lineup. He was on the ice skating with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at Tuesday morning’s skate. Laine was injured in the first game of this season and hasn’t returned since.

This is great news for a Blue Jackets team that hasn’t really lost ground in a Metropolitan Division that has only three points separating the first-place team from the seventh-place club.

Avalanche Likely to Be in on One of Kane or Toews

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek spoke with ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on The Jeff Marek Show and the two journalists noted they think Carolina will be in on all the conversations regarding big names at the trade deadline. Marek also believes that Colorado ends up with either a combination of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews. The Avs have been rumored as a team that will make another push at this year’s deadline and there would be a lot to like from either player’s perspective about their chances of winning with that club.

Marek added that the Calgary Flames might kick tires and noted, “And I can see Tampa being all in on all of it too. Those are the three that jump out right away and we always have to throw in Vegas ’cause it’s Vegas and they’re in on everybody.”

Canucks Struggling With Roster Decisions

The Athletic’s Harman Dayal discussed several options when it comes to what Vancouver Canucks’ management will do to address the club’s poor start to this season. Among the choices were an early trade — likely shopping someone like Bo Horvat or Conor Garland — or replacing Bruce Boudreau as head coach.

Bo Horvat, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dayal writes:

Big changes, at least in who runs the organization, already happened last season when the club dismissed the entire coaching staff and most of the front office. That’s left many wondering where the Canucks go from here. source – ‘What’s next for Canucks after nightmare start? Trade, coaching change, rebuild?’ – Harman Dayal – The Athletic – 10/24/2022

Islanders Could Look to Make Changes

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News believes the New York Islanders shouldn’t panic, but that a rough start to the season could mean changes if the roster doesn’t work itself out of an early hole they’ve dug. Proteau wonders if the Islanders will need to start trading some of the draft picks they’ve held onto to make an impact on this year’s roster.

He also writes:

Most Islanders players are locked under contract through this year and next season – and you know a team’s in trouble when you start to look at next season for them – and the question for Lamoriello is, if this team maintains this current level of play, which teams will be lining up to take them off his hands?

McDavid Ok After Injury

Reports out of Edmonton are that Connor McDavid is doing alright after suffering what appeared to be a minor injury during the Oilers’ win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. McDavid went heavily into the net and hit his lower back on the goal post, dislodging it from the ice pegs. He left the ice and didn’t return right away. He did eventually but was held off the scoresheet and looked a bit laboured while trying to finish the game.

McDavid wasn’t on the ice for the team’s optional skate Tuesday and it’s likely the Oilers will just encourage him to rest up to make sure there are no lingering effects from the incident.