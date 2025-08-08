NHL Rumors: Oilers’ Unrest, Brady Tkachuk Unhappy, & Fantilli’s Deal

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a recent report suggests there was some dissension among executives in Edmonton over the Evander Kane trade. Meanwhile, is Brady Tkachuk unhappy as a member of the Ottawa Senators? Finally, are the Columbus Blue Jackets working on a long-term extension for Adam Fantilli? Is he open to signing it, or would he rather go short term after a big season?

Was Coffey Upset About the Evander Kane Trade?

A recent report suggests Paul Coffey was unhappy with the Edmonton Oilers’ decision to trade Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks. According to the 2 Mutts Podcast, Coffey valued Kane’s strong ties to the Edmonton community, his year-round presence in the city, and his close relationships within the team. They suggest that Coffey felt trading him was sending the wrong message.

The report also notes that Coffey believed Kane played an essential unifying role that will be difficult to replace. The trade, seen primarily as a cap-related move, may lead to Coffey having more input on player decisions going forward. Although he recently stepped down from coaching, he remains an advisor to Oilers owner Daryl Katz. However, with Jeff Jackson and Stan Bowman leading the front office, it’s unclear how much influence Coffey will truly have on roster decisions.

*Author’s Note: There are no other reports that Coffey left his coaching position under any negative terms. This is also the same outlet that suggested the Oilers and Evander Kane had informal discussions about a reunion when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Despite a lack of trusted insiders reporting anything about Kane and the Oilers split, this outlet has doubled down and insists the Kane trade will have a domino effect moving forward.

Dad Denies Brady Tkachuk Unhappy in Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen is reporting that rumors Brady Tkachuk might not be happy playing for the Ottawa Senators are untrue. At least, according to Brady’s dad, Keith.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Garrioch writes:

“In a lengthy interview with ESPN.com’s Greg Wyshynski, Keith threw cold water on any speculation that Brady isn’t happy with the Senators. ‘I wouldn’t believe everything you hear. I think after what happened with Matthew in Calgary, everyone just assumes that’s going to happen with Brady.'” source – ‘Tkachuk family to grace deluxe edition cover of EA Sports NHL 26’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Citizen – 08/06/2025

Keith Tkachuk added, “But Brady loves it there. Brady has cemented himself in the community. They’re a team on the rise. They got a great bunch of young players. They’re core players. The fans and the city itself treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward. So I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Blue Jackets Close to Extension With Adam Fantilli?

The Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing to negotiate a contract extension with 2023 third-overall pick Adam Fantilli, who enters the final year of his entry-level deal. GM Don Waddell and Fantilli’s agent Pat Brisson expect talks to begin soon, with an eight-year extension on the table.

However, with the NHL salary cap rising rapidly, some believe Fantilli may benefit more from a shorter-term “bridge” deal to circle around again and maximize future earnings. Fantilli emerged as a top-six center last season, scoring 31 goals, including 26 in his final 51 games. Depending on the long-term deal Columbus offers, Fantilli may opt for a shorter contract to keep flexibility. The Blue Jackets may agree to it, as long as that deal doesn’t walk him out of team control.

