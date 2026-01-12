NHL Rumors: Oilers Returns, Canucks Trades, Maple Leafs Goalies

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are preparing for a domino effect of roster moves as Jake Walman and Tristan Jarry near their returns, but the door is firmly shut on any Evander Kane reunion in Edmonton. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have officially embraced a rebuild, and the Toronto Maple Leafs may suddenly have a goaltending surplus on their hands.

Walman and Jarry Returns Could Trigger Multiple Oilers Moves

The Oilers appear close to getting Jake Walman and Tristan Jarry back in the lineup. The team announced it has loaned Riley Stillman to the AHL, which likely clears the way for Walman to return. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has hinted Walman could be back as early as Monday or Tuesday.

His return will force lineup decisions on the blue line, with Alec Regula or Ty Emberson potentially coming out. A reunion with Darnell Nurse would give Edmonton a more stable pairing than the Nurse–Regula combo.

There is also an expectation that Jarry could play in either Monday’s or Tuesday’s games. That could mean a decision is coming regarding Connor Ingram and/or Calvin Pickard, with Ingram likely to go back down to the AHL, even if only temporarily.

To make the cap work, the Oilers are expected to move Adam Henrique to LTIR, which would allow everyone to be activated. An Andrew Mangiapane trade remains very much in play to create longer-term flexibility.

Oilers Flatly Reject Evander Kane Reunion

If anyone was wondering whether Evander Kane could find his way back to Edmonton, the answer is a clear no. Reports from Rick Dhaliwal and Tom Gazzola confirm the Vancouver Canucks recently asked about a reunion, only to be politely turned away. As Dhaliwal put it, that chapter is closed.

Aside from the fact that the Oilers might not want to revisit the idea of Kane back on the roster, cap realities alone make it unrealistic. Kane’s $5.125 million hit would have landed fully on Edmonton’s books, as Vancouver can’t retain salary in a direct deal. Even a Mangiapane swap would have increased Edmonton’s cap burden — something they simply can’t afford.

Kane brings attention, sometimes controversy, and durability concerns, and for the money, the Oilers appear uninterested in revisiting that dynamic.

Canucks Officially Enter Rebuild Mode

Speaking of Kane and the Canucks, what many suspected is now official: they are rebuilding. At the very least, they are transitioning toward a rebuild, said GM Patrik Allvin.

He confirmed as much during comments at the annual scouting meetings, stating the organization is focused on acquiring young players and draft picks. The Quinn Hughes trade to Minnesota was the clearest signal yet, but Allvin’s words removed any remaining doubt.

This means that pending UFAs like Kane and Kiefer Sherwood are obvious trade candidates. Bigger names could also move. Elias Pettersson feels like a situation nearing its end, while players like Jake DeBrusk and Conor Garland are attractive, affordable options for contenders. Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser are tougher calls due to injuries, contracts, and recent struggles, but nothing appears off the table.

Maple Leafs’ Goalie Depth Raises Trade Questions

The Toronto Maple Leafs are surging, and goaltending is a big reason why. Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have stabilized the crease during Anthony Stolarz’s lengthy injury absence, giving Toronto a rare luxury: three NHL-caliber goaltenders.

TSN’s Darren Dreger suggested in a recent report that their goalie surplus could become trade capital down the road. While Stolarz is often mentioned due to age and injury history, his value may be limited, potentially opening the door for a bolder move involving Woll or Hildeby if the right upgrade — particularly on defense — becomes available.

Dreger noted, “Brad Treliving’s not going to be in a rush, I’m not talking about this year. But maybe you do get into a situation, a scenario in the offseason where there’s a piece, a player, a trade that you feel is going to make a difference. Moving forward, it’s going to provide an add maybe on the blue line that is going to make you better. Maybe you do have to consider one of those goalies, maybe you do.”