In today’s rumor rundown, there are whispers about what’s next for Steve Yzerman, the Ottawa Senators revealed their plans for the future both publicly and by hinting at certain moves and the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse’s contract negotiations have become clearer.

What’s Next for Steve Yzerman?

While there has been no mention by Steve Yzerman or any party within the Tampa Bay Lightning organization that Yzerman is leaving for another role with another organization, immediate speculation after the announcement of the former Lightning GM stepping aside was that he’d be headed to Detroit when his current contract with Tampa expired.

Such speculation is understandable considering the ties Yzerman has to the city of Detroit. The legendary forward started his managerial career with the Red Wings after retirement, and has been linked to the franchise ever since. Joe Smith of the Athletic and Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press are both reporting that Yzerman told Lightning players that he was “heading back to Detroit.” Neither could say what that meant and many assume it’s simply to his home but some speculation is that there is a job waiting for him as Ken Holland completes his two-year extension as GM of the Red Wings.

Contrary to those reports, there are tweets by hockey insider John Shannon that this decision is strictly working and life balance related. Yzerman has already publicly discussed the fact that his role as GM of the Lightning has been taxing. Moving into an advisory role will give him an opportunity to stay inside the game he loves but step away from the day-to-day operations of being an acting general manager.

John Shannon has reported that Yzerman did, in fact, have a contract extension he was happy with…but he couldn’t commit to something that was so all-encompassing, at this stage in his life.

Ottawa Preparing for Massive Changes

Just recently, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk laid out plans for the team’s future in a team released video interview with Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. Included in the video was a discussion of the Senators getting out of the “dumpster” and becoming an organization fans and players could be excited about. Melynk also said major player turnover and organizational change would be included as part of a full-blown rebuild.

The Ottawa Senators are proud to share the vision for the future of our team and this organization. We are about to launch an exciting plan to rebuild our team and we are inviting you to be a part of our rise to new heights. #OttawaRising pic.twitter.com/hok2jYCUVi — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 11, 2018