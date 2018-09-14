In today’s rumor rundown, the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser look like they are going to wait to sign an extension, Darnell Nurse and the Oilers are still a ways apart, and there are updates on the Columbus Blue Jackets and their two big-name stars. Finally, an end of an era in Detroit looks like it’s on the horizon as the Red Wings announced that Henrik Zetterberg is done playing hockey.

Boeser Deal Will Have to Wait

During a segment on TSN Radio Vancouver, Canucks GM Jim Benning said regarding the contract status of Brock Boeser, “I’ve had a lot of good dialogue with his agent. He loves playing in Vancouver. He wants to be here long term. We’ve agreed that he’ll play out the last year of his entry-level deal, and at the end of the season we’ll circle back…”

It appears the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a deal which is not terribly surprising considering it’s difficult for the Canucks to know what they really have in Boeser and what his upside is. He’s played parts of only two seasons, one where he suited up for only nine games, the other an injury-shortened campaign where he scored 55 points in 62 games. Boeser likely wants the chance to show he’s a 70-80 point guy over the course of a full season and the Canucks don’t want to pay too much if it turns out that he isn’t.

Nurse and Oilers Still Far Apart

Mark Spector of Sportsnet is reporting the Edmonton Oilers and Darnell Nurse’s camp had no scheduled talks about an extension, likely because the two sides are still quite a ways apart on a deal. Speculation is that a $300,000 -$500,000 gap exists between what the Oilers think Nurse is worth and what he wants on a two-year bridge contract.

Darren Dreger was on TSN 1260 (Edmonton’s TSN radio feed) and suggested it shouldn’t take too long to figure out a deal, and with Nurse in Edmonton, things are probably closer than they are farther. Dreger said, “I can tell you this: The Oilers organization was hopeful – hopeful – last week and the start of this week that they would be able to get his contract looked after.” That said, our own Rob Soria reported that Nurse returned back to Toronto with the start of camp today and no contract in hand.

Dreger added that the parameters of a deal would be that Nurse would fall in around $3 million or right around that number per season. But, it appears $3 million is not enough to get Nurse to report to camp. Dreger believes there’s something not being put on the table that is keeping Nurse away.

Henrik Zetterberg Done For Season, Likely Career

As close to official news as rumor might ever get, it appears Henrik Zetterberg’s NHL and hockey career is over. Ken Holland stated publicly on Friday morning that the veteran forward was too unhealthy to continue playing and he’ll be headed towards long-term injury reserve. Zetterberg’s contract lasts through the 2020-21 season and barring some kind of miraculous recovery, will join Johan Franzen on LTIR until his contract expires, according to The Athletic.

Ken Holland announced that after consulting with Doctors, Henrik Zetterberg is no longer healthy enough to play professional hockey. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 14, 2018

Edler Willing To Re-Sign

Jason Brough of The Athletic reports Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler is willing to sign a contract extension. According to Brough, Edler said:

“If something can be worked out, I would love to stay here. Even though we’ve had some tough years, this is kind of an exciting thing to go through. There’s change and a lot of young guys are coming in. You see how they are developing. There’s nothing now, but we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. All I can do is play good hockey.” source – “Would Alex Edler waive his no-trade clause? Yep, we’re doing this dance again” – The Athletic – Jason Brough Sep 13, 2018

Edler declined to comment on if he would waive his no-trade clause if asked to do so by the Canucks. There is a chance, depending on the season for the team, they may consider asking him to do so.

Panarin and Bobrovsky Blue Jackets Update

On Bobrovsky:

Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has publicly requested the media not ask him about his contract status with the team any longer. He’s not interested in the distraction that would bring during the season and said he’s already laid out his plans to the organization. He said, “After the last season, I told the situation to the management of the Blue Jackets so they know everything. They know my plans for this season, they know my plans for the future so they know everything.”

From the sounds of those statements, Bobrovsky is firmly planted as to what he thinks he’s worth, what he intends to do if he doesn’t receive what he thinks he’s worth and during the season, he has no intention of changing his tune or negotiating with the team.

On Panarin:

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic writes that Artemi Panarin also made a statement yesterday about his situation via an interpreter. He stated the importance of having the freedom to control his own future and that he intends to take all the time he needs to make a decision that is a huge part of his life. He said:

“I want people to understand that it’s not often that a player has the opportunity to really kind of decide the future, so I’m going to take the time to decide. A long-term contract is, essentially, a huge part of your life, so it’s really important that we take the time to really decide what the decision is. In terms of the statement that’s about it. I’m here right now and I’m here to play hockey and all I’m thinking about is hockey and getting ready to have the best season possible here.” source – “Silence broken: Sergei Bobrovsky casts a pall, Artemi Panarin cracks jokes in discussing their Blue Jackets futures” – The Athletic – Aaron Portzline – 09/13/2018

Panarin added that his September 13, 2018 deadline is still a deadline he’s holding the team to and that he has not picked or indicated a team he would like to join or be moved to if traded.

It does sound a lot like Panarin is likely not sticking with the Blue Jackets beyond this season and it should come as no surprise if the team decides to move him and salvage some kind of return.

