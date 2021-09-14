NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as tiring as it seems to be for fans, it’s got to be even more tiring for the Minnesota Wild, specifically GM Bill Geurin, that the deal with Kirill Kaprizov isn’t done yet. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have reportedly made a big contract pitch to Brady Tkachuk in an effort to get a deal done before training camp. Rick Tocchet is taking an interesting approach in his attempts to land another head coaching job and what is the plan for Jonathan Drouin when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens organizing their roster?

Guerin Says More Delays In Kaprizov Extension

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Guerin admits some obstacles are still present as the Wild try to get Kaprizov signed before the start of training camp. He notes that part of it involves getting a work visa to travel to the United States, COVID-19 testing, and a seven-day quarantine, but there’s still a feeling out there that the two sides have not been able to come to an understanding about his next deal.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Russo writes:

Guerin declined to reveal the Wild’s contract offers. But sources have told The Athletic for several weeks that the team has offered Kaprizov, who has played only 55 NHL regular-season games, a variety of terms around $9 million per year. source – ‘As Kirill Kaprizov contract talks go silent, Wild GM admits there are ‘some obstacles’’ – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 09/13/2021

Guerin called it “a very fair offer, and that’s just where we are.” There’s certainly a sense of frustration growing within the organization, even if the GM is putting a patient front.

Senators Make Big Pitch to Brady Tkachuk

As per a report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Senators, it’s believed the team has made a big pitch to Tkachuk. The offer is speculated to be an eight-year deal worth $64 million.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Garrioch writes:

Look, getting Tkachuk signed to a long-term deal has been a priority for owner Eugene Melnyk and Dorion since the off-season started and in negotiations often nothing get’s done until there’s a deadline. Well, camp is fast approaching and both sides realize it’s in everybody’s best interests to have Tkachuk there on opening day. source – ‘GARRIOCH: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk continue to talk with the opening of camp set for next Wednesday’ – Burce Garrioch – 09/13/2021

If Tkachuk accepts this deal, it would be on par with the contract the Senators signed Thomas Chabot to in September of 2019.

Tocchet Joins TNT

PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan writes that former Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet did have at least two offers to serve as an assistant in the NHL, but decided to try another option. Tocchet will TNT as a studio analyst for the upcoming season and will work alongside Wayne Gretzky during the network’s weekly broadcast.

The belief is that he’s using this as a way to stay at the forefront of executive’s minds and that this will lead to another head coaching offer. Tocchet said of his decision, “It’s an opportunity to stay in the game, learn more about the game and reinvent yourself.’ He added, “I think that every year, coaches have to hit the refresh button on something. You can’t bring the same thing to the table every year. You’ve got to learn new things because the game is always changing; players are always changing.”

Drouin’s Place on Canadiens’ Roster

In the latest Eric Engels Mailbag, the scribe talked about pairs the Canadiens might roll with this coming season. Each pair will need a third player and Engels believes the Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield duo could use a big-body, puck-recovery and puck-possession type”. He thinks that player could be Drouin.

Jonathan Drouin, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drouin will make a return to the lineup after leaving the team last season for personal reasons. He’s certainly a top-six forward and Engels believes this will be the best way to get the most out of the player.