NHL Rumors: Predators, Devils, Flyers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, more news has surfaced regarding the Yaroslav Askarov trade out of Nashville. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils might be getting closer to an extension with Dawson Mercer, but it will likely be a bridge deal. What will the Philadelphia Flyers do with Alexei Kolosov? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers in the market for a top-four, right-shot defenseman?

Askarov Refused to Report to Predators

The Nashville Predators were in talks with multiple teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Carolina Hurricanes, regarding a trade for top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Predators ultimately traded Askarov to the San Jose Sharks.

Yaroslav Askarov, Nashville Predators (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He writes:

Without being able to confirm exactly what those teams were willing to offer, it’s hard to say for sure why the Preds chose San Jose’s offer, but they like [David] Edstrom a lot on top of that first-round pick. source – ‘Inside the Yaroslav Askarov trade: How the Sharks won a 5-team race for the Predators goalie’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09/16/2024

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Jets, Red Wings, Oilers

The trade followed Askarov’s trade request, submitted in early August, after which the Predators kept the situation under wraps before news of the request leaked. Askarov had informed the Predators he would not report to training camp unless moved.

Is a Deal Between The Devils and Mercer Getting Closer?

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts The Podcast on New Jersey Devils RFA forward Dawson Mercer: “I just don’t think there is space for the Devils to do long-term, so I think that’s going to be a bridge.”

Peter Baugh of The Athletic agrees and tweeted, “The Devils last bit of offseason business is getting RFA Dawson Mercer signed. The sides are talking, and there’s hope of reaching a deal before camp opens this week. It’ll likely be a bridge deal.”

Flyers Willing to Trade Alexei Kolosov?

Friedman also writes in his 32 Thoughts column, that the Flyers are still trying to figure out where things will go with Alexei Kolosov, who did not arrive at camp and remains in Russia. He adds, “Teams who have inquired were told a second-round pick is the price, but, before anyone is willing to do so, they would have to figure out if Kolosov would join them.”

A few weeks ago, journalists like Kevin Kurz of The Athletic and Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Kolosov preferred to return to Minsk on loan rather than play for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL this season. The Flyers, however, were firmly opposed to this move and continue to stand against it.

Oilers Looking to Trade for Top-Four, Right-Shot Defenseman?

630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer writes: “Fully expect the Oilers to be in the market for a 2nd pairing RD…at some point… Preferably with a little term left…” In other words, the Oilers might not just be looking at PTO options or short-term trades, but for someone with experience and a proven history of being able to eat bigger minutes and who is under contract.

This suggests that the Oilers have determined they have a hole on the right side after the exits of Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg and they know they need to fill it. Ty Emberson could be a solid player for them, but it sounds like GM Stan Bowman wants something a bit more proven.

With Evander Kane set to go on LTIR, perhaps the Oilers feel like they can spend a little and push their salary cap issue down the road just a touch.