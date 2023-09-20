NHL Rumors: Lightning, Flames, Maple Leafs, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Steven Stamkos is unhappy with the way the Tampa Bay Lightning has approached contract extension talks. What does this mean moving forward? Meanwhile, it is believed that the narrative in Calgary has shifted, with players not as eager to leave. There hasn’t been much going on behind the scenes when it comes to William Nylander contract talks. Finally, are the Anaheim Ducks risking upsetting two of their bigger stars?

Stamkos Upset Lightning Haven’t Held Contract Extension Talks

Steven Stamkos finds himself in a less than cheerful disposition. Despite the fact he was able to start talking about a contract extension with the Lightning months ago, negotiations have remained stagnant. Stamkos spoke with the media to open camp this week and expressed his frustration with the situation.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos celebrates with the bench (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The veteran is keen to remain with the Lightning, but the prevailing sentiment from the organization implies it may not be among their foremost priorities. When questioned about the absence of a contract extension up to this juncture, Stamkos candidly responded, “To be honest, I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So it was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp.” He added that he didn’t know if it was due to the salary cap or a lack of interest from the team, but added, “I’m ready whenever so I guess that was something that I didn’t see coming but it is what it is.” He noted, “Like I stated at the end of last year, too. I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here but that’s out of my hands. I can’t write a contract for myself.”

Flames Players Feeling Better About the Organization

During exit meetings to close the 2022-23 NHL season, it was clear that a number of Flames’ players had hinted they wouldn’t be back and that trade requests were likely coming. But, according to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the doom and gloom in Calgary is already subsiding.

Tyler Toffoli said he wouldn’t be staying, but no other trades have been made and players who expressed concern have jumped back from the ledge. Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column:

There is a chance some conversations and potential outcomes changed over the summer. One example is Calgary, where many of the Flames who departed frustrated and unhappy in April cooled down and returned to Alberta with positive mindsets — featuring a player-created pre-camp golf day that got social media run. That doesn’t mean negotiations will be easy, but it is noticeable among the players and organization how much better everyone seems to feel. I do think the Flames will re-engage with several potential UFAs. Tarot cards indicate Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm are probably the first attempts. We will see where things go. Colorado took a run at Backlund, before landing Ross Colton and Ryan Johansen.

Noah Hanifin was believed to have told the team he wasn’t going to sign long-term, but that too has also changed. He’s now open to it, but he wants to see how the season goes first. That players seem so pleased with the changes in coaching and management is already a good sign.

Maple Leafs and Nylander Not Talking Extension

TSN’s Chris Johnston indicated that he perceives limited headway in contract extension negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander. The two sides haven’t moved any further along in the process but there is a glimmer of optimism that talks could gain momentum, particularly with the 27-year-old winger’s return to North America following his offseason in Sweden.

Elliotte Friedman holds the belief that Nylander is set to play the upcoming season with the Leafs, irrespective of whether a contract is inked or not. He suggested the team might try him at center.

Meanwhile, GM Brad Treliving relayed that Matt Murray will undergo significant offseason surgery and Jake Muzzin will not return to the team this season.

Something Holding Up Bridge Deals For Drysdale and Zegras

Friedman also pointed out that despite a significant $15 million cap space, something is holding up contract talks with both Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras. It’s prudent for management not to rush into lavish contracts for them, but the ultimate objective remains unclear.

Current indications suggest that both Zegras and Drysdale may opt for bridge deals, with Drysdale facing a unique challenge due to a shoulder injury that affected his arbitration eligibility. Still, the NHL insider suggested unnecessary delays could cause friction between the two sides. Notably, Zegras is known for his outspoken nature, unafraid to voice his thoughts, making a harmonious camp arrival all the more desirable.