NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Jets, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Knies and Jake McCabe talk about the potential extensions in Toronto. Meanwhile, Igor Shesterkin made a statement about his future that has some fans wondering if there was an underlying meaning in what he said. The Winnipeg Jets don’t appear to be any farther along with Cole Perfetti, and Tony DeAngelo is headed to Russia to play in the KHL.

Latest on Knies and McCabe Extension Talks with Maple Leafs

According to Luke Fox, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe, a pending free agent, has confirmed that extension talks have begun with the team. Both McCabe and the Leafs have expressed mutual interest in getting something done, with McCabe stating he loves playing in Toronto and is open to negotiating during the season. His strong performance has made him a key part of the Leafs’ blue line, and both sides are keen on working out a deal.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, forward Matthew Knies, who is entering the final year of his entry-level contract, was more reserved when asked about his future with the team. Knies expressed his desire to stay in Toronto, calling it an “awesome place to play,” but preferred to focus on improving his game rather than engaging in contract talks. He said he’ll leave negotiations in the hands of his agent, but noted that more and more players want to remain with the Maple Leafs. He is among them.

Both players are crucial to Toronto’s success and fans can add both McCabe and Knies to a list that includes Mitch Marner who are open to signing during the season.

Igor Shesterkin on His Contract Situation

Arthur Staple cites comments from New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin that he’s not thinking about his contract situation heading into the season. However, his comments this week have left the door open for a bit of doubt to creep in regarding his future and long-term commitment to staying with the Rangers if they don’t offer up the money he might be seeking.

Shesterkin said, “I love the team, I love the fans so of course it will be great to stay here. But you never know what’s going to happen.” It’s the last comment that has some fans wondering. It might mean nothing, but whenever a player says, “You never know..” it tends to suggest they might be open to other options.

Cole Perfetti’s contract negotiations with the Winnipeg Jets appear to be progressing slowly, with no major changes over the weekend, reports Elliotte Friedman in the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. Friedman doesn’t believe Perfetti has dug his heels in as much as Jeremy Swayman in Boston, but Perfetti’s situation remains unresolved.

Friedman wondered if there would come a point when one or both sides believed the negotiations were taking too long, even if they remained cordial. At some point, frustration will have to set in. Perfetti has maintained a positive public image, participating in media events and charity appearances, but there is always the potential for tensions to rise as talks continue.

So too, the more other teams sign their players to NHL contracts the more each side has comparables, influencing negotiations. Friedman wondered if Perfetti’s camp may see Shane Pinto’s deal as a fitting comparison due to their similar statistics. However, the Jets may not favor that particular comparison.

Tony DeAngelo Signs in the KHL

Tony DeAngelo has signed a one-year deal with SKA Hockey Club of Saint Petersburg of the KHL. The deal came together after no NHL team offered a contract or a PTO.

“I’m excited to be here,” DeAngelo said when speaking with Russian media. There were reports this deal had been in the works dating back weeks. It’s likely DeAngelo was waiting until NHL camps and preseason had started before making the move official.