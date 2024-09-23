Bye Lou… Islanders Are Patrick Roy’s Team Now

It wasn’t big news at the time, but something significant happened while the New York Islanders were preparing for training camp. Head coach Patrick Roy spilled the beans on Ilya Sorokin, who at first appeared to be dealing with an injury, but he let the public know he’d had back surgery early in the offseason.

This was a surprise given that general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is one of the most secretive GMs in the league and rarely, if ever, allows information on injuries or surgeries to be made public.

It could be that Roy was out of line, and any information from here on out will be held tight to the vest. However, it’s also possible that the organization is becoming more transparent and upfront with their fanbase. On top of that, this is a sign that the Islanders aren’t Lamoriello’s team as much as Roy’s team.

Islanders’ Offseason Moves Reflect Shift

The Islanders are known to stay quiet in free agency, at least since Lamoriello took over in the 2018 offseason. He rarely, if ever, brings in outside talent, much less makes a splash. Lamoriello not only brought in Maxim Tsyplakov from overseas but also made a big signing by acquiring Anthony Duclair and giving him a four-year deal.

Both skaters are the type that Lamoriello likes to target. They are scorers first, and while they aren’t two-way centers, they have great shots that can elevate the offense. However, these signings also say a lot about the roster Roy wants to build, one that differs from previous versions of the team.

Roy doesn’t want the same roster season after season with minimal changes. This team needed fresh faces, and they got them. Considering Roy’s first offseason already has two players added to fit this bill, it shows how things have changed and that power dynamics are shifting.

Lamoriello’s Influence Remains But Isn’t As Strong

Despite the shift, the team still has a lot of Lamoriello in it. Press conferences from the GM are about as rare as a solar eclipse. Players must commit to rules that seem odd or outdated – from the low jersey numbers to haircuts and shaved beards. It’s not just the off-ice operation; the team is built in Lamoriello’s vision.

The Islanders are built from the net out with great goaltending and strong defense leading the way. That’s how the New Jersey Devils were constructed when he was their GM in the 1990s and the 2000s, and it’s been the same on Long Island. Likewise, Lamoriello rewards loyalty and players who buy in, often by signing them to long-term deals. Then there’s the offseason movement or lack thereof.

That said, Roy is starting to make his impact. Lane Lambert was hired as the Islanders head coach in the 2022 offseason as someone Lamoriello could control – a reversal of Barry Trotz, who wanted more say in team decisions. Trotz took the GM job with the Nashville Predators to gain that power, while the Lambert tenure was a flop. Roy was hired halfway through last season, not as a coach that could be controlled but as someone who could get the Islanders over the hump.

Roy is changing the team’s identity because of this shift. The Islanders are playing with more balance, not just structured, defense-first hockey. On top of that, Roy has the team playing at a faster pace with the ability to allow their speed and skill to take over games.

What Roy’s Power Means Long Term