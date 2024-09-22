5 Questions the Islanders Must Solve Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

The New York Islanders head into the 2024-25 season with an intriguing mix of certainties and uncertainties. The roster remains largely unchanged from last year, suggesting that significant improvements on the ice might not be anticipated. However, management believes this team has the potential to compete for the Stanley Cup. As a result, several storylines are emerging this preseason, all centered around key components of the roster.

1. Who Will Play on the Second Line?

With free-agent signing Anthony Duclair taking early shifts on the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal, one notable lineup change is already emerging: captain Anders Lee has been bumped from his usual spot. While some expected Lee to shift to the second line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, that move is far from guaranteed.

Lee is a proven goal-scorer, but his skating issues contributed to his struggles on the top line, and similar challenges might arise on the second. Moreover, both Nelson and Palmieri are shoot-first players, making Lee a less ideal fit for that line.

Simon Holmstrom received reps on the second line in the middle of last season and is right there alongside Nelson and Palmieri again in training camp, signaling an open competition for the left-wing role. The 23-year-old former first-round pick impressed last season, but his long-term fit and potential within the Islanders’ lineup remain unclear.

Pierre Engvall, who performed well on the second line last season with his speed and size aiding in transition, was ultimately limited by his offensive production. Maxim Tsyplakov is another option, though his lack of NHL experience makes him a long shot for the role, at least at the start of the season.

2. What is Tsyplakov’s Role?

Tsyplakov has impressed in training camp so far, but his role on the team is unknown. He scored 30 goals in the KHL last season, showing he has a high upside. He is also physical and plays a checking role with his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame. Heading into the season, he could fit anywhere from the second line in the NHL to the second line in the AHL, likely falling somewhere in the middle.

3. Is Sorokin Healthy?

After a quiet few months, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell on Islanders fans with a report that he has “heard that Ilya Sorokin has been battling something.” Then at the start of training camp, head coach Patrick Roy and general manager Lou Lamoriello commented on the matter, stating Sorokin got back surgery this offseason. The extent of the injury is unknown, but there is reason for concern.

Sorokin has missed the first few days of Islanders training camp, although he has started skating on his own. As the preseason begins, perhaps the team’s biggest concern is Sorokin’s health. It appears management is taking his rehab with precaution, but this is something to monitor as the regular season nears.

4. Does Martin Receive a Contract?

After spending 13 seasons with the Islanders, 35-year-old Matt Martin signed a professional tryout this offseason. The veteran has been a key locker room and physical presence throughout his career, but he has lost his spot in the lineup with a crowded forward core.

5. Who Makes the Final Roster?

The Islanders face difficult decisions in order to become salary cap compliant by the end of the preseason. With limited cap space, at least one of Tsyplakov, Hudson Fasching, Oliver Wahlstrom, Kyle MacLean, or Samuel Bolduc will need to be reassigned.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Sorokin is placed on injured reserve, the cap issue can be deferred, but with his status uncertain, proactive planning is required. Since MacLean is the only player waivers-exempt, Lamoriello will need to get creative to avoid losing players to waivers. Currently, sending Wahlstrom to the AHL seems like the most likely solution since that would solve the issue with just one decision.

However, if the Islanders opt to give Wahlstrom another NHL opportunity, it’s more probable that MacLean and Fasching will be sent down instead. Sending one of them down would still leave the team above the salary cap ceiling. While Bolduc is another option to be sent down, his youth and upside make it unlikely he’ll lose his roster spot.

The Islanders begin their first preseason game tonight against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in New Jersey. From there, they will play five more preseason games before beginning the regular season at home on Oct. 10th against the Utah Hockey Club.