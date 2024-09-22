NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Golden Knights, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have an idea when Evander Kane will return after successful surgery. They also made several significant hires in their front office. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a one-year deal. Why did that deal take so long to get done? The Robin Lehner situation in Vegas has taken another interesting turn. Finally, more Calgary Flames have shown their support for staying in Calgary amidst a rebuild.

Evander Kane Likely Back in January or February

Elliotte Friedman posted a tweet on Sunday confirming that Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had successful surgery. In that tweet, the insider also offered up an approximate return date for the winger. Friedman wrote, “Evander Kane had his surgery Friday in NYC. No exact timeline for recovery, but not expected to be available until January/February.”

This is good news for the Oilers in that Kane will be back well ahead of the playoffs. It’s interesting news too, because it means the team likely won’t do anything with LTIR and his salary cap unless things go sideways early in the season.

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers also made several key hires this week, focusing on analytics, scouting, and data. Last year, they hired Michael Parkatti as Senior Director of Data and Analytics, and now they’ve added Dominik Zrim, (co-creator of Cap Friendly) as Director of Hockey Strategy. They are pushing more toward advanced data analysis, something that Brad Holland was a fan of before leaving the team this summer.

The Oilers also added to their scouting. Warren Rychel has been promoted to Director of Pro Scouting. Former Oiler Zach Kassian was also hired as a more traditional scout.

Canucks Sign Kevin Lankinen to Team-Friendly Deal

The Vancouver Canucks have secured a solid backup goaltender on Sunday by signing Kevin Lankinen, who lowered his asking price to join the team. With Thatcher Demko’s health uncertain and Arturs Silovs still relatively inexperienced, the Canucks needed reliable insurance in goal.

Canucks reporter Rick Dhaliwal seemed a bit surprised this deal got done considering Lankinen’s initial price tag and decision to turn down the team two weeks ago. While no assets were needed to acquire him, Dhaliwal speculated that Lankinen had been holding out for a better offer. Ultimately, the Canucks managed to sign Lankinen for less than the expected $1 million.

This move helps the Canucks avoid overworking Demko, a mistake they made last season that led to his current injury issues.

Lehner Says Golden Knights Knew About His Absence

Friedman reported on Sunday that the Golden Knights were told that goaltender Robin Lehner wouldn’t make his medical exam to open the season. Friedman quoted Lehner’s statement: “Everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”

It’s a mystery as to what is going on here between the two sides. The Golden Knights are pursuing options with the NHL and the NHLPA is prepared to push back on any decision to terminate Lehner’s deal. All the while, the goaltender seems to be hinting he kept the organization in the loop.

More Flames Show Support for Staying in Calgary

Several Calgary Flames players have publicly voiced their commitment to staying in the city, despite ongoing speculation about their futures. After Nazem Kadri recently told reporters to “pump the brakes” on questions regarding his future, teammates have echoed similar sentiments about their desire to remain with the Flames.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar was clear when he said: “I don’t want to go anywhere.” He added, “I want to build the reputation back up in this city and make it a championship city again.” Weegar emphasized his appreciation for Calgary, adding that he wants to give back to the community that has embraced him.

Blake Coleman also spoke about his connection to the city and the value of staying put. “We love it here,” Coleman said, praising Calgary as a great place to live and raise a family. “Nothing would make me happier than to win in Calgary.”

Jonathan Huberdeau, who signed an eight-year deal with the team added, “I didn’t sign a long-term deal not to be here,” He noted, “I want to be a Calgary Flame.”