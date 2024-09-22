Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Robertson, Danford & Lorentz

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some preseason news about players in training camp. Matthew Knies seems to have his spot cemented, while Nicholas Robertson has a tough road ahead of him to find a top-six spot. At the same time, young defenseman Ben Danford is not fully participating in training camp practices as he’s healing from a concussion.

Another injured forward is Steven Lorentz, who’s on a professional tryout (PTO) with the team. Sadly for him, any time away from the ice limits his ability to show his stuff and compete for a place on the big club’s roster.

Item 1: The Impact of Knies on Robertson’s Future

Matthew Knies has been one of the Maple Leafs’ most talked-about prospects for the past year, and many believe he’s ready to secure a spot in the team’s top six. It already looks like he has a place with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the team’s top line. He possesses the physicality and offensive potential that the Maple Leafs need on the wing, and if he cements his role this season, it could directly affect Nicholas Robertson’s opportunities.

With Knies emerging as a top-six player, there’s a chance that Robertson might find himself competing for a place in the bottom six, a role that might be less suited to his style of play. On the other hand, Knies’ presence could reduce the pressure on Robertson, giving him more freedom to find his footing in a secondary role where expectations are less demanding.

Ultimately, Robertson’s future hinges on staying healthy and taking advantage of the opportunities he gets – wherever he plays. Injuries have plagued his development over the last few seasons, preventing him from establishing consistency in his play. If he can remain healthy, Robertson has shown he has the skill, drive, and scoring to impact the team.

Nicholas Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, with the depth on Toronto’s roster and the competition from younger players like Knies, Robertson’s window to solidify a spot is narrowing. This season could represent a turning point—the start of a long-term future with the Maple Leafs or the beginning of the end.

As Toronto’s forward lineup takes shape during training camp, Robertson can show he’ll handle what could be a make-or-break season. Whether he thrives in a reduced role or proves his value as a top-six option, he’s under pressure to deliver. Can he come through now that he’s back with the team after his holdout?

Item 2: 3 Reasons Ben Danford Could Be a Great Young Defenseman

Sadly, this year’s first-round draft pick, defenseman Ben Danford from the Oshawa Generals, has been practicing alone as he recovers from a concussion. Still, there’s a good chance he can be an impact blueliner when he can return to full-impact practice.

There are three reasons Danford could become a solid defenseman. First, he’s a strong two-way player. His blend of defensive reliability and offense makes him a well-rounded prospect. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, he’s a physical presence who excels in shutting down opponents and winning battles along the boards. His defensive instincts and shot-blocking ability do not detract from his growing offensive contributions. He put up 33 points in the 2023-24 season with Oshawa. Danford’s vision on the ice and increasing comfort in joining the rush indicate he’s developing into a solid two-way defenseman.

Second, Danford’s ability to elevate his game in high-pressure moments sets him apart. During the 2024 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs, he was instrumental in Oshawa’s deep run, contributing four goals and six assists in 21 games. This knack for playing well during the postseason is valuable, especially for a team like the Maple Leafs that has experienced playoff struggles. Danford’s physicality and toughness also emerge during the playoffs. And that makes him a reliable and gritty presence on the blue line.

Third, one key aspect of Danford’s development has been his improved discipline. His penalty minutes dropped significantly in the 2023-24 season, and his plus/minus rating jumped to plus-27. In short, he’s showing a more balanced and controlled game. This maturation in his play and his ability to handle top-line minutes suggests he could soon become a dependable NHL defenseman.

Item 3: Steven Lorentz’s Injury Is Hurting His Chances to Make the Team

Injury concerns might ease some tough decisions for the Maple Leafs as they approach training camp cuts next week. One player whose situation has become more uncertain is Steven Lorentz, who missed Friday’s practice with an upper-body injury. Lorentz, a Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers member, is on a PTO contract with the team. However, he is listed as day-to-day.

While head coach Craig Berube indicated that Lorentz’s injury isn’t serious, extended time away from the ice could hurt his chances of making the team. Lorentz had been starting on the fourth line alongside David Kämpf and Ryan Reaves, where his physicality and playoff experience could make him a valuable addition. However, with the competition heating up, missing time at a crucial stage of training camp is less than ideal for his chances.

If Lorentz remains sidelined, it could open the door for other players vying for a bottom-six role, simplifying some of the roster decisions the Maple Leafs must make in the coming days.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

It’s interesting to learn that Pontus Holmberg has been facing challenges in learning English, something we often take for granted with international players. While many Swedish players seem to pick up the language naturally, Holmberg has been working hard, using television and practice to improve his skills. He loves the television show The Office.

As fans, it’s easy to forget players’ off-ice challenges, especially when trying to make an impact in a foreign country. Holmberg has been on the fringe of securing a regular spot with the Maple Leafs, and perhaps this season will be his breakthrough into a middle-six role.