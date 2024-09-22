Penguins’ Future Looks Bright After Strong Showing at Prospects Challenge

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially returned to hockey with training camp well underway and the Prospects Challenge in the rearview. Pittsburgh has an influx of rookies vying for a spot on the roster this season and more than a few of them stood out at the Prospects Challenge.

Penguins’ Youth Movement

The Penguins were undefeated at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, winning for the second year in a row. Pittsburgh was the only team to win all three of their games, with their final 8-5 victory coming over the Buffalo Sabres. The bigger names were obvious standouts such as Rutger McGroarty who scored a goal and an assist in the first game against the Boston Bruins. He played a physical game against Boston and looked good on the power play. He also showed off his powerful one-timer in the last game against the Sabres, scoring the game-winning goal.

Another player who stood out was Tristan Broz. He scored two goals and had one assist against the Bruins. His strong puck movement and ability to make plays off the rush are some of the things that set him apart. He ended up with seven points over the three-game tournament and although he is not the biggest player on the ice, his physical game is good and he definitely has a knack for scoring.

Avery Hayes may not have been as well known heading into the tournament, however, his performance made him hard to forget. In the game against Buffalo, he scored a hat trick and an assist. He spent all three games on the top line with McGroarty and Vasily Ponomarev and more than pulled his own weight.

He is not afraid to go to the front of the net and score the nastier goals. He provides a nice offensive spark that the Penguins could definitely use. He signed a two-year deal with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins that runs through the end of the 2024-25 season. At 22 years old, he is a potential diamond in the rough and needs to have a breakout season in Wilkes-Barre.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

Another big area the Penguins need to improve on heading into this season is defense. There were a few defensemen at the Prospects Challenge who proved they could be of some assistance. Owen Pickering looked good on the top power play and is definitely more of an offensive defenseman. He is looking to break into the NHL this season, however, he has to get better in his own end.

Harrison Brunicke was another blue liner who stood out at the tournament. He was consistently good in all three games and did his job well. He is not quite NHL-ready, but if he continues on his current path he definitely has top-four potential. Isaac Belliveau also had a good showing on defense over three games, scoring one goal and one assist. He plays a good physical game and is great at defending his own net. He is also good at clearing the crease and plays with a definite edge. His play is still pretty raw, but the Penguins are excited about his development.

Penguins Are Excited About the Future

There is no doubt the future looks bright in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and the rest of the core will not be around forever and general manager Kyle Dubas is serious about preparing for the future. There was a good showing from the Penguins front office at the Prospects Challenge including assistant general manager Jason Spezza and head coach Mike Sullivan. The Penguins are in the beginning stages of their youth movement and there is plenty to be excited about.