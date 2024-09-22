Sabres News & Rumors: Krebs, Luukkonen, Dahlin & Samuelsson

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres played their first preseason game. It was a success. The team finally showed off its hard work in training camp during their first preseason game on Saturday. In a dominant 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres showcased their offensive firepower and depth, setting an early tone for the upcoming season.

The Sabres quickly responded after an early goal against when Pittsburgh’s Jesse Puljujarvi scored on the power play just 1:08 into the game. JJ Peterka netted a power-play goal shortly after, kicking off a second-period surge that saw Buffalo score five goals within five minutes, including another from Peterka and contributions from Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju, and Sam Lafferty.

Though the Sabres allowed two more Puljujarvi goals in the third period, they controlled the game overall, outshooting the Penguins 43-18. It’s a promising start for a team looking to push for a playoff spot this season.

Item 1: Peyton Krebs Signs 2-Year Deal with Buffalo Sabres

On Sept. 17, 2024, Peyton Krebs signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract with the Sabres, securing his spot ahead of training camp. This deal comes after a challenging 2023-24 season, during which the 23-year-old center failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his three-year NHL career.

Peyton Krebs, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Krebs, a first-round pick in 2019, is looking to rebound after a disappointing campaign. Over his NHL career, he’s shown flashes of potential, tallying 17 goals and 44 assists in 176 games. However, the Calgary native faces tough competition for ice time in Buffalo this season. During the offseason, the Sabres bolstered their forward group with the additions of Jason Zucker, Sam Lafferty, and Ryan McLeod. Krebs must prove himself to earn a consistent spot in the lineup. Despite these challenges, Krebs’ new deal signifies that Buffalo still believes in his upside as he continues to develop within their system.

Item 2: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Locks Down 5-Year Contract; Poised as Buffalo Sabres’ Starting Goalie

In last night’s game, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played 60 minutes of the Sabres’ first preseason game, stopping 15 of 18 shots for a .833 save percentage (SV%). The Sabres re-signed Luukkonen to a five-year, $23.75 million contract in July. Initially slated for arbitration, both sides reached an agreement before the hearing, solidifying Luukkonen’s role as the team’s No. 1 goalie heading into the 2024-25 season.

Coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign where he posted a 27-22-4 record with a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 SV% over 54 games, the 25-year-old looks to be Buffalo’s cornerstone in the net. While Devon Levi remains in the mix, Luukkonen appears set to handle the bulk of the workload for the Sabres over the next several seasons. If Luukkonen can replicate last season’s success, he could help end Buffalo’s lengthy playoff drought, which dates back to 2011-12.

Item 3: Rasmus Dahlin Didn’t Play the First Preseason Game

Rasmus Dahlin recently suffered an undisclosed injury while attempting to make a pass during a Sabres practice. Although the initial concern was significant, as Dahlin is a huge part of the Sabres’ blue line, the injury was later described as minor. Head coach Lindy Ruff reassured fans that Dahlin would only need a few days to recover and that his status is being monitored closely.

Dahlin participated in a light skate but was ultimately ruled out of last night’s preseason game against the Penguins. The Sabres are taking a cautious approach to ensure their star defenseman fully heals before returning to action. There’s optimism that he could be ready for Monday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Dahlin’s quick recovery is crucial. The Sabres look to build on his impressive 2023-24 season, where he posted 20 goals and 59 points in 81 games.

Item 4: Looks Like Mattias Samuelsson Has Made a Full Recovery

Mattias Samuelsson has fully recovered from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of last season. The 24-year-old defenseman participated fully in the Sabres’ Wednesday training camp session. That was a positive sign for his return to regular action. Samuelsson had been skating since April, so his complete recovery was expected. He was obviously ready to go. He played just under 20 minutes in last night’s game.

Last season, Samuelsson struggled to stay healthy and only played 41 games. Even when he played, his offensive contributions were minimal (only one goal and six assists). He was also stuck in a lengthy 35-game goal drought before his season was cut short. While his offensive numbers don’t gather much attention, his physicality and ability to rack up hits and blocks still make him a valuable asset on the Sabres’ blue line.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres’ approach in their first preseason game showed a shift from last season. Under former coach Don Granato, the team often focused on defending leads. However, the Sabres stuck to their strengths last night. They used speed and offensive creativity to pressure the Penguins and turn defense into offense. The five-goal outburst in the second period indicates that Buffalo plans to stay aggressive, taking advantage of opportunities rather than sitting back.

If head coach Ruff continues to let the Sabres focus on their offensive upside, this season could be a lot of fun for fans. Allowing the offense to take care of the defense and playing confidently could help the team stay on the attack, creating exciting, high-scoring games. With their offensive talent, this could be a formula that energizes both the team and the fans.

Still, Buffalo’s win came against a weaker Penguins team filled with depth NHL players and American Hockey League (AHL) goalies, making the result less telling. Still, the Sabres’ aggressive mindset and offensive dominance were promising signs. The team hosts the Blue Jackets on Monday at 5 p.m., a game rescheduled to avoid overlapping with the Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football appearance.