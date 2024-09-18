Pittsburgh Penguins 2024 Offseason Review

After missing out on the playoffs for the second season in a row, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas had a quietly solid offseason. While he did not make a big-time, flashy move like he did last offseason with the addition of Erik Karlsson, he did add some pieces to the organization that should be able to help them try and get back into the playoffs this season and in the future.

More Help Behind the Bench

One of the offseason’s first moves saw Dubas bring former New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn in to help head coach Mike Sullivan behind the bench. Quinn is expected to help lead the way in coaching up the defensive unit this season, but the hope on top of helping get the defense in order is that he will be able to help get the Penguins’ powerplay back on track. Last season, the powerplay was a major letdown, considering the firepower between the two units. They were the third-worst unit in the NHL percentage-wise at 15.2% while being tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the most shorthanded goals allowed with 12. Getting the powerplay back on track this season would go a long way toward a successful season for the Penguins.

Another aspect where Quinn can make a difference is with Karlsson. The two were together in San Jose when Karlsson had his best offensive numbers in the 2022-23 season, with 101 points and a Norris Trophy win (the NHL’s top defenseman). While there are realistic expectations of Karlsson that do not include him reaching those numbers again, getting a bit more out of him would also be a massive help for the Penguins.

Short-Term Deals Galore

With the Penguins in an in-between spot with an aging core of players, Dubas brought in a handful of free agents this offseason who will be under contract for no more than two seasons. These signings were led by players like defensemen Sebastian Aho, Matt Grzelyck, and forward Blake Lizotte. Many of the free agent signings that were made will more than likely be depth pieces and placeholders for some of the prospects the organization has in its system.

While these moves may not move the needle for many people, they will bring some added competition throughout training camp and, with additions like Lizotte, help the bottom six of the forward grouping. Along with these free agent signings, Dubas brought back goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic on a two-year deal to hopefully create a strong one-two duo with Tristan Jarry this season after Nedeljkovic took over the reins for the last month of last season.

A Solid Draft Without a First-Round Pick

Due to the aforementioned addition of Karlsson last season and the team’s finish in the draft lottery, the Penguins were without a first-round selection in the 2024 Draft. That did not stop Dubas from adding some much-needed pieces to a farm system that has been ranked as one of the barest in the NHL.

Kyle Dubas had another busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins as he tries to balance competitiveness and building for the future. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With their two second-round picks, the team was able to add some high-quality talent with the selections of Tanner Howe and Harrison Brunicke. Howe could end up being a second-round steal after many believed he could go in the first round thanks to his strong all-around game and Brunicke, a defenseman who can do it all from the back end of the ice. However, the 2024 class could become even stronger with the seventh-round selection of Mac Swanson. After a breakout season with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Swanson could end up being a steal for the Penguins if he can continue to develop his game, as he already possesses a solid all-around game and playmaking ability.

Swap of Top Prospects

Probably the second biggest move Dubas and the Penguins made this offseason came when he linked up with Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff for a swap of each team’s top prospects. Dubas acquired Rutger McGroarty while sending Brayden Yager to the Jets in a one-for-one trade. The move was a bit of a surprise, but in adding McGroarty, the Penguins are getting a player who is on the verge of making a true impact on the NHL roster and brings some added grit to his game.

Giving up Yager may have been a tough pill to swallow for Dubas, but the opportunity to add a player who could very likely be in the lineup this season and a building piece going forward was too much to pass up.

The Kid Gets His Deal

Throughout the offseason, one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Penguins was if and when an extension would get worked out with Sidney Crosby. There were many wondering if he would want to look elsewhere after his deal was to expire at the end of this season, but was it truly ever in question if he would re-sign? The extension finally got worked out on Sept. 16 when the captain and the organization put pen to paper on a two-year extension worth, wait for it… $8.7 million a year.

With Crosby locked in for another two seasons, he is almost guaranteed to enter some elite company with some NHL legends by the end of his career. He also continues to prove his unselfishness and loyalty to the organization that drafted him number one overall in the 2005 Draft.

Fans Get a Look at the Youngsters

The Prospect Challenge in Buffalo wrapped up the offseason for the Penguins once again this year as it gave fans a look at some of the future Penguins. This year’s tournament gave everyone a chance to see McGroarty and highly touted goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov in a Pittsburgh jersey for the first time. Neither player disappointed and gave plenty of reasons for fans to be excited for the future. Avery Hayes, who is slated to be with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, (the Penguins American Hockey League affiliate) stood out in a big way throughout the tournament and did not look out of place whatsoever.

Along with the aforementioned players, Tristan Broz and Vasily Ponomarev both stood out as they continue to look like a couple of the Penguins’ most NHL-ready prospects. Broz was the best Penguin throughout the tournament by far. Brunicke also looked solid on the back end of the ice. The tournament signified the end of the offseason and begins the excitement of the season. It also gave a glimpse into what the future could end up looking like for the Penguins.

Best Time of the Year

The offseason is finally reaching the end and one of the most exciting and best times of the year is just around the corner with NHL hockey finally being played. The Penguins had a busy offseason and it should be interesting to see how things play out as they look to get themselves back on track and headed towards another playoff push.