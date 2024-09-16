Penguins Sign Sidney Crosby to a 2-Year Extension

Future Hall-of-Famer Sidney Crosby isn’t ready to hang up his skates yet. He and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a two-year contract extension on Monday. The extension will have a fitting cap hit of $8.7 million and keep him around until through the 2026-27 season.

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1835705325908860965

According to PuckPedia, his cap hit has been the same for a long time; to be exact, since 2008-09. It only becomes more of a bargain as time marches on.

This upcoming season will be Crosby’s 20th in the NHL. He will be around for at least 22 seasons. In 1,272 games, he has 592 career goals and 1,002 assists for 1,596 points.

He proved last season that he is an ageless wonder who is capable of nearly willing his entire team to a playoff appearance. The Penguins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by just three points.

It’s not hard to pinpoint why Crosby almost single-handedly pulled it off.

His 42 goals were his most since 2016-17, and it was just the third time in his career that he scored 40 or more goals in a season. He had 14 more goals than anyone else on the team. His 94 points were his most in five seasons and 27 more than the next guy on the team.

Crosby’s new two-year contract means he will likely spend his entire career in Pittsburgh.