NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news out of Toronto that plenty of teams are interested in Frederik Andersen and that the player himself is preparing to be traded. In Boston, defenseman Zdeno Chara says he has no plans to retire. Meanwhile, news out of the Edmonton bubble is that the Vancouver Canucks are lobbying to have Game 7 of their series with the Vegas Golden Knights moved by the NHL.

Andersen Readying Himself for a Trade

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the expectation that Frederik Andersen is going to be traded out of Toronto contines to grow. In fact, the odds he’s moved are so strong, the netminder is apparently under the impression he won’t be back next season.

The Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest, but Johnson hinted that Dubas has other options while a guest on SN590. He explained:

I think there’s a good chance Freddy isn’t playing in Toronto next season. Teams have interest and the Leafs are taking the calls. Even heard from Andersen’s side that Freddy seems to be preparing as if he won’t be back with Toronto.

"I think he's preparing himself as though he's not going to be back in Toronto next season – everything is pointing in that direction."@reporterchris on Frederik Andersen with @SNJeffBlair & Stephen Brunt. #LeafsForever



Part of the attraction for teams is that Andersen is only earning $1 million in actual salary. He has a $5 million cap hit, but a $4 million signing bonus has already been paid by the Maple Leafs. As such, Johnston says everything is pointing the direction that Andersen will be moved.

Chara Wants to Stay a Bruin

When asked about potential plans to retire, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara squashed rumors in a hurry. “I want to stay in Boston. I want to play for Boston Bruins, he said. When asked when he’d like to start talking an extension, he answered, “The sooner, the better.”

Zdeno Chara, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chara noted he still has a passion to play and feels he can keep up. He also said there are some very positive things going on with the Bruins and would like to be a part of trying to win one more Stanley Cup.

On if he was confident the Bruins felt the same way and might want him back, he noted, he was hopeful but understood the business of hockey means that nothing is a given. “We will see what decisions are going to be made. That’s something up to my agent and the senior upper management to go over with.”

Canucks Lobbying to Move Game 7

According to reports by NHL insider and former Sportsnet analyst John Shannon, Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini and general manager Jim Benning are lobbying for the NHL to rearrange their potential schedule.

Vancouver Canucks’ general manager Jim Benning (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The Canucks don’t like that Thursday’s Game 6 will end less than 24 hours after a possible Game 7 on back-to-back nights, so they’ve asked the NHL to move the game. Instead, they’ve offered to play a back-to-back during a Western Conference Finals series, if they make it that far.

Every team has had to deal with a condense schedule and that it looks like the Canucks are wanting the NHL to make accommodations for them. But, if the NHL does, it sends a poor message. No one is suggesting the schedule isn’t bad, but it’s not be leaned against the Canucks in any way. Moving the game would clearly show favoritism.

If, for some reason the game is moved, it will be because the NHL has two Game 7 contests scheduled for the same arena on the same day. That still likely won’t bump one game to Saturday. Shannon writes:

“Sounds like NHL will wait until after Van v Vegas game tomorrow night to announce Friday start times. Could be two Games 7 on Friday in the same arena. League has to be concerned about allowing for OT and ice conditions.”