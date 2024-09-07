NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, does the fact Leon Draisaitl bought a home near Connor McDavid offer any indication as to how likely these two are to stay in Edmonton together? Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby is delaying a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Why? Finally, are the Anaheim Ducks and defenseman Cam Fowler working on a trade that would send him elsewhere?

Draisaitl and McDavid Have Homes Near Each Other

Elliotte Friedman reported on his recent 32 Thoughts podcast that Draisaitl bought a home near McDavid’s offseason home just so they could live and train together. While that doesn’t guarantee anything and Friedman also noted that Draisaitl’s deal might not affect what McDavid does, making sure they live near each other doesn’t sound like the decision of someone who plans to play in another city.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

If McDavid does re-sign in Edmonton next summer, when asked what Draisaitl’s deal might mean for McDavid’s AAV, Friedman told Evanka Osmak on Sportsnet’s Sports Central that McDavid’s number will be whatever it is he asks for. He explained:

“…the story I always heard about Connor McDavid’s last negotiation, Jeff Jackson is now the President of the Oilers, he was the agent at the time, and, you know, one of the things they said was, the maximum any player can be paid at the cap is 20% and at the time, they said, we’re not going to ask for 20% and the Oilers are like, ‘Oh, Thank God.’ And because if he would have asked for 20% they would have paid it. But McDavid wasn’t interested in that.”

Friedman suggested McDavid’s number will be higher than Draisaitl’s because he deserves to be the highest-paid player in the League. He doesn’t expect McDavid to ask for the maximum.

Crosby Refusing to Sign Extension Offers with Penguins

According to Friedman, Sidney Crosby is still holding off any decision to re-sign with the Penguins. The NHL insider notes that Crosby’s hesitation isn’t about maximizing his earnings or whether he wants to play elsewhere. Instead, the direction of the team is still not clear and Crosby isn’t sure he’s up for playing for a team that will be rebuilding as he finishes his career.

Related: 5 NHL Teams Who Could Regress in 2024-25

Crosby is weighing whether he wants to spend the final years of his career on a struggling, non-playoff roster. Friedman explained, “Crosby is a guy who takes his time with decisions… He’s not being pressured by the Penguins, and they’ve given him multiple term offers to consider.”.

The feeling is that Crosby will wait and if he elects not to sign, the Penguins and Kyle Dubas might consider trading him ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Friedman does believe that Crosby will ultimately still sign with the Penguins.

Ducks and Fowler Working to Get the Defenseman Traded?

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler may be nearing the end of his tenure with the team. According to Friedman, the 32-year-old veteran is in discussions with Ducks management about potential trade options.

Fowler, who has two years remaining on his contract with a $6.5 million annual cap hit, holds a four-team trade list but may be open to expanding it. With the Ducks focusing on developing their younger defensemen, Fowler’s ice time could be reduced and the Ducks have all sorts of cap space in which to retain salary and get a better return.

Friedman emphasized that the relationship between Fowler and the team remains positive as they explore potential moves. There are plenty of teams who could use a steady top-four defender, but they would need room to fit at least $3.25 million in on their cap.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter