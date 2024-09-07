Panthers New TV Deal Should Be Beneficial to Local Fans

The Florida Panthers are entering the 2024-25 season on top of the hockey world as Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in their history. They are looking to keep it to themselves for another season and become the first team to go back-to-back since the Tampa Bay Lightning did it in 2020 and 2021. With their success comes the nitty gritty that is broadcasting rights.

For many seasons, the Panthers broadcasting team was under Bally Sports Florida, previously Fox Sports Florida. With Bally’s bankruptcy situation and constant technical difficulties on their end, they will televise their games under a new flag. This time will be Scripps Sports, a group that hosts streaming services for the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. The games will be broadcast on local channels, such as WSFL-39, that are mainly available through cable in the area.

Even though it is a drastic change from Bally Sports, it will be beneficial to the local fans who want to see their Stanley Cup Champions without the extra hassle from the past.

Prices Are Expected to Be Lower than What Bally Offered

One hassle for Bally Sports was a customer had to have a TV provider and pay an extra $20 a month. Assuming the team goes to the playoffs, they would only broadcast the entire regular season and the first round of the postseason. Before taxes, that’s $140 for a whole season.

With the new service from Scripps Sports, the prices are likely going to be cut nearly in half. Much like ESPN+, a patron would pay $70 and be covered for the whole season. Even if the Panthers do not make the playoffs, the customer is still saving $50. It’s a great way to watch the Panthers while keeping money in your pocket. If it is like the Golden Knights service, Knigthtime+, it will also include special features and documentaries surrounding the roster, the coaches, and the team’s history and traditions.

The Original Broadcasting Duo Is Expected to Return

For decades, the play-by-play announcing of Steve Goldstein was quintessential for the Panthers on TV from Fox Sports to Bally Sports. Along with his color analyst, former NHL defenseman Randy Moller, they are expected to return in front of the camera for the Cats with Scripps Sports.

Goldstein and Moller have been a massive part of the Panthers community with both having experience doing radio play-by-play for Florida before jumping on to television. The rest of the team returning includes Panther legend Ed Jovanoski, sideline host Katie Engleson, and pregame and postgame host Jessica Blaylock.

Fans Will Likely Be Satisfied with the Changes

With how accessible the service will be, how affordable it is compared to its predecessor, and the content that is included with a subscription, fans should be eager for the change. And with the team on the ice held to a champion standard, so should the people in the broadcast booth.

The new change will show how the culture of winning that was built over the past few years translates not only on the ice but off it as well. With the Cup now in South Florida, the spotlight is on the Cats, and they need a proper broadcast upgrade to show they deserve to be center stage.