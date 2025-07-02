NHL Rumors ShootDown: Maple Leafs Working on Kadri Reunion

Over the past few days, speculation has intensified on social media about a potential reunion between Nazem Kadri and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whispers of a trade sending the veteran forward back to the team that drafted him in 2009 have gained traction, but they aren’t accurate. In fact, the quote that started it all might not even be a real quote.

In this NHL rumors shootdown post, we’ll explain why Kadri to the Leafs, while a fun idea, doesn’t have legs to stand on.

Where Did the Kadri Rumors Come From?

The rumors started to gain steam when fans seemingly noticed Kadri’s Instagram bio briefly read: “Calgary ➡ Toronto.” Screenshots were circulated widely, fueling rumors that a trade was not only being discussed but supposedly near completion. Some posts even claimed, “Kadri is leaving Calgary and returning to Toronto. The deal is done. It will take some days to finalize.”

Then, an alleged quote from Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman began making the rounds. It was said that Friedman reported, “One name to keep an eye on for Toronto is Nazem Kadri… I’m hearing that there are serious desires from both sides for a reunion.” However, upon searching for that quote, there was a lack of evidence to support the claim that Friedman ever made this statement.

To add more noise, longtime hockey columnist Howard Berger added fuel to the fire, writing, “Still hearing whispers about a trade with Calgary that would return Nazem Kadri to the Leafs.” While Berger has a lengthy history covering the Leafs, this is far from a concrete report — more in line with rumor repetition than legitimate insider information.

What Would a Trade Like That Even Look Like?

The idea of a Kadri return to the Maple Leafs is a nice one. After being traded to Colorado, he won the Stanley Cup, silencing doubters about his ability to be a top-level teammate. The thought at the time was that he neve wanted to leave, but felt forced out. Meanwhile, the Flames are going through a retooling, and Kadri may or may not be part of their long-term plans. Romanticizing Kadri’s return after years of maturing — after blaming him for costly playoff penalties — has a fairytale ending written all over it.

Our own Spencer Lazary wrote:

“…we all know that Treliving and head coach Craig Berube want to change the DNA and want this team to be bigger, more physical and less finesse. Kadri brings that. He is a talented forward, but he forechecks hard, he finishes his checks, he isn’t afraid to get in the opponent’s skin. He is exactly what the Maple Leafs need to go on a long run in the playoffs.”

Yet for all the fan-driven chatter and the wishful thinking, a trade just doesn’t line up.

First, Kadri still has five years remaining on a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Flames in 2022. That deal carries a $7 million annual cap hit — a significant hurdle for a Maple Leafs team already pressed up against the salary ceiling. Even if Calgary were to retain salary, it’s unclear how Toronto could make the numbers work without moving out major pieces. As of right now, there isn’t much of a market for David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok.

Second, Calgary has given no indication that they are actively shopping Kadri. In fact, despite the Flames retooling their roster and exploring other trades, Kadri remains a key piece of their offense. He tallied 65 points last season and the Flames aren’t looking to dump valuable assets for futures. They want to stay competitive, and there isn’t a lot the Leafs can offer that the Flames would get excited about. There’s little incentive for Calgary to make this trade.

Finally, beyond Friedman’s potentially fabricated quote, no reputable insiders, such as Pierre LeBrun, Chris Johnston, or Darren Dreger, have mentioned the Kadri-to-Toronto discussions. At least, no one has suggested that this is something both sides are realistically considering.

At this point, the Kadri rumors feel more like a nostalgic daydream than reality.

