Nicolas Roy Is ‘DNA’ Change Maple Leafs Are Looking For

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently acquired Nicolas Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights, after a sign and trade with forward Mitch Marner. While it would’ve been nice to have acquired more, there really wasn’t going to be more added when dealing with moves like this. The Maple Leafs did do well to get a piece to improve the roster instead of letting Marner walk away for nothing.

Roy becomes a key piece for this roster that can instantly step in and provide the same impact he had with the Golden Knights. With the Maple Leafs looking to change the team’s DNA, Roy is definitely one of those players that can bring a number of elements that the team is looking to address. His winning experience and play alone is going to be beneficial.

Roy Ready to Bring Experience to Maple Leafs

Losing a 102-point winger is never ideal, but given how the Maple Leafs and Marner needed a change for the best and the team needing to be more competitive, Roy is the ideal player to be brought in as he improves the centre depth behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Roy carries a $3 million cap hit for the next two seasons. He’s 6-foot-4, keeps things simple with his game and is a battler, something that head coach Craig Berube can use more of in his lineup. He has been a consistent 30- 40- point player the last four seasons with the Golden Knights, with a career year in 2023-24 where he had 41 points. His defensive game at even strength, really shows his ability to be a strong, shut down presence with energy and intensity. He battles hard, makes life difficult for attackers and has some offensive upside to create plays.

Nicolas Roy, acquired by TOR, is a third line centre with a high motor, solid playmaking skill, and a big frame which he uses to battle for pucks. He's slow as molasses but still provides some value in transition getting pucks out of the defensive zone. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/R4nVYf0Ouj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 30, 2025

Roy said the Maple Leafs were the Florida Panthers’ biggest challenge during the playoffs. For a player from the outside and on a different team to say that, really should help boost and motivate this team even more that someone wants to be a part of the success going forward. He has already had good success during his career as a third-line, checking, two-way centre, playing a pivotal role with the Golden Knights when they won their cup in 2022-23.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Pursue a Reunion With Flames’ Nazem Kadri

That run alone is something that he can take and apply to the Maple Leafs as they look to get past the second round. Roy said that he likes those big, pressure moments of a game and that has been evident in the past where the Golden Knights’ depth has taken over and Roy was in the middle of that; be it making a big hit at the right time, breaking up a play or scoring a timely goal.

Roy Improves Bottom-6

The Maple Leafs depth was physical, intense and energetic, but they weren’t productive during last season and even into the postseason. The Maple Leafs fourth line of Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton and Calle Jarnkrok proved to be effective with their forecheck and physical play, but the offense didn’t amount to anything.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Roy brings all of those aspects to the table and although he doesn’t have the speed that Max Domi or Jarnkrok have, he can be a great support player and two-way pivot on the third line. Per MoneyPuck, Roy spent most of his time alongside Keegan Kolesar last season along with Tanner Pearson and Tomas Hertl. He played with players with different skillsets and found reasonable success.

Line Minutes CF% GF% With Hertl- Kolesar 120.6 54.3% 40% With Pearson- Kolesar 201.4 48% 60%

Roy had favourable results in shot attempts with Hertl and Kolesar, but had a better goals for percentage with Pearson and Kolesar. Whether it’s getting chances or capitalizing on them, Roy was a part of that and could improve the production for those around him in the Maple Leafs bottom-six. He had 51 shots on goal and 10 goals from the high danger area and front of the net, showing that willingness to be a factor in the middle of the ice and not on the perimeter.

As of now, Roy slots into that third line centre role, but has a number of options on the wing. Roy could work well with players like Domi, Laughton or even Bobby McMann as they all bring speed and intensity. This is a rough projection, but Roy could play with anyone on that third line.

Related: Maple Leafs Acquire Matias Maccelli from Utah Mammoth

Although it’s not a major addition, Roy is the DNA change the Maple Leafs need in order to re-construct their roster. What he lacks in speed he makes up for it with his relentless pressure and presence, ability to kill plays and transitional game. His mindset coming into next season should serve as reassurance that these kinds of players can have a significant impact later on in the season.

More moves are on the way, but adding Roy is just the start.

Statistics from NHL EDGE and MoneyPuck.