Was This Too Easy? Friedman Unpacks the Marner Trade, Roy’s Role & NHL Tampering Concerns

When the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, its finality might have shocked fans. It was so under the radar that it lacked the expected drama. That said, it finally confirmed what many believed was coming. Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman said it was a deal quietly building behind the scenes for days, possibly longer.

In an appearance on The FAN Pregame Show late yesterday, Friedman offered insights into the reasoning behind this deal, how Nicolas Roy ended up with the Maple Leafs, and why fans should pay attention to what the NHL does next.

Salary Cap Calculations and Who Vegas Didn’t Trade

According to Friedman, Vegas didn’t want to part with several key players—Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, or Ivan Barbashev. All three were considered too central to the team’s structure, so Vegas had to find a creative way to bring in Marner’s talent and $10.9 million cap hit. Enter Nicolas Roy.

“Vegas had to move money,” Friedman explained. “Roy’s a useful player—he’s not flashy, but he works hard, he’s consistent, and I think Toronto fans will like him.” The Golden Knights also moved defenseman Nicolas Hague the night before, further clearing space.

Nicolas Roy, formerly of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



Roy, 28, is coming off a season of 15 goals, 16 assists, and a healthy dose of physical play. At $3 million per season through 2026–27, he brings affordable versatility and playoff pedigree to a Maple Leafs roster pivoting toward a more rigid, more balanced structure under second-year head coach Craig Berube.

Why Marner Signed for Eight Years

Many insiders expected Marner to seek a shorter-term deal to give him another bite at the unrestricted free agency (UFA) apple. But Friedman revealed that the Maple Leafs’ star winger had grown weary of the speculation and public pressure.



“I thought it would be a four-year deal,” Friedman said. “But someone told me yesterday that Marner was just tired of the process—he found it stressful. He said, ‘Why go through this again? Let’s do the eight years.’”

That added year allowed Vegas to stretch out the cap hit—something the Maple Leafs couldn’t have offered without re-signing Marner themselves. The fact that this deal was worked out so seamlessly behind closed doors on the eve of free agency might raise eyebrows—and not just among fans.

Tampering Questions: Will the League Investigate?

Hours after the deal was announced, whispers of potential tampering started circulating. After all, how did the details of an eight-year contract and a complex trade fall into place so fast? Friedman addressed those concerns directly. “I know there’s been a lot of talk about tampering. I think it probably goes away now for the Leafs,” he said. “But the question is: how does the league feel?”



He pointed to a precedent: the 2018 investigation into John Tavares’ signing in Toronto. The Islanders didn’t spark that probe—the NHL initiated it. The concern wasn’t just whether teams were following the letter of the law, but whether the spirit of competitive fairness was upheld.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In this case, if the league believes Vegas and Marner’s camp crossed any lines before July 1, we could see an inquiry. However, Friedman hinted it might be more of a “let’s quietly move on” scenario unless something blatant surfaces.

What Should Maple Leafs Fans Expect from Roy?

Roy may not bring Marner’s flair, but he fills a different—and much-needed—role in Toronto’s new system. He’s a 6-foot-4, right-shot center who can also play wing, contribute defensively, and win faceoffs. He’s totalled 166 points in 369 regular-season games and added 32 points in 79 playoff contests, including a Cup run in 2023.

If Roy flourishes in a bigger role and Marner finds peace (and perhaps a Stanley Cup) in Vegas, this deal could work for both teams. But if tampering concerns linger or Marner excels while Roy struggles, expect this trade to remain a hot topic deep into next season. You also have to know that Maple Leafs fans will now be hand-wringing if the Golden Knights win a Stanley Cup before the Maple Leafs do.



One thing’s certain: this wasn’t just a hockey move. It was a calculated cap maneuver, a strategic cultural reset, and possibly, a case study in how modern NHL power deals get done.