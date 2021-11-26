NHL Stat Corner: Avalanche, Sharks, Flames, Lightning, & Oilers

This edition of the NHL Stat Corner is brought to you while the NHL takes a one day break on Thanksgiving. Teams with streaks continue to impress while other teams and players hit milestones in the NHL and their franchises. All this and more as we catch up on the latest from the start of the week.

Kadri Leads Avalanche to Impressive Goals Totals

The Colorado Avalanche have scored seven goals three times this season, the most in the NHL. This is largely in part by Nazem Kadri, who has the longest current point streak in the NHL at 10 games. He has scored six goals and 15 assists in that time. He has stepped up in a major way in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon. Kadri has put the Avalanche in a great position for when MacKinnon returns from injury.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jared Bednar earned his 193rd win as the Colorado head coach, tying for most wins with Bob Harley. In their next game, the team won and he took sole possession of the most wins by an Avalanche coach. The franchise record is held by Michel Bergeron, 265 with the Quebec Nordiques.

Gabriel Landeskog also played his 700th career game. After the deal he signed to stay with the Avalanche, he is there for the long run and the captain is a key piece to their success.

Karlsson & Rookies Helping Keep Sharks Afloat

San Jose Sharks’ Erik Karlsson played in his 800th career game. His 633 points are the most by a defenceman through the first 800 games of their career since Brian Leetch (750 points) in 1998-99 and 10th since 1985-86. Karlsson has had a rejuvenation of sorts. He is finally healthy and is helping the team stay in the playoff race in a year where most people counted them out.

The Sharks have had a league-leading seven players make their NHL debut this season — Scott Reedy was the most recent. A lot of young players have been given chances this season, which bodes very well for the future of the organization since most have impressed. A number of players entering COVID protocol have allowed for the opportunity to be presented, and a lot of American Hockey League players were given the call while the NHL regulars were out. The Sharks were able to really get a glimpse of what they have ready to break into the NHL, and the timetable for their permanent arrival could be sooner than expected.

Mangiapane’s Torrid Scoring Pace on the Road

Calgary Flames’ Andrew Mangiapane tied for the most goals through the first 15 road games of the season in NHL history with 14. The only other players to do so were John Leclair (1994-95) and Paul Gardner (1976-77). Success on the road is just as key as success at home, and Mangiapane has been the most impressive, tying historic starts. If he can find some more success at home, the Flames will be laughing even more than they already are. But if he doesn’t, I don’t think it’s that much of a worry since he’s been able to continually silence the opposing crowds.

The Flames score first for an NHL-leading 16th time this season. They are 12-1-3 when that happens. It’s all but over when the Flames score the first goal with how dominant they’ve been on the defensive side of the puck. Not only that, but their depth is contributing while the star players are playing like it.

Stamkos On His Way to Becoming Best in Lightning History

Steven Stamkos now holds the franchise record for most points by a Tampa Bay Lightning player at home with 493. He passed Martin St. Louis’ mark of 491. Stamkos is an over a point-per-game player, so he should easily reach St. Louis’ franchise points mark before game 1,000. Only 65 points behind, he has a realistic shot of getting there this season. He has been one of the constants this season for the Lightning and managed to stay healthy while playing some of the best hockey in his career.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stamkos has 80 three-point games in his career — seventh-most among active players. Only Sidney Crosby (151), Alex Ovechkin (120), Joe Thornton (112), Evgeni Malkin (101), Patrick Kane (94), and Nicklas Backstrom (83) have more. Throughout his career, he has shined, and this season is no different. The Lightning will need him to continue scoring while two of their top players are sidelined for at least another month.

Draisaitl & McDavid Breaking Ground in Today’s NHL

Connor McDavid is the fourth-fastest player to record 400 assists, doing so in 426 games. Only Wayne Gretzky (290 games played), Mario Lemieux (353 games played), and Peter Stastny (411) did it quicker. McDavid’s 17-game point streak did come to an end, but he bounced back by putting up four points and reaching this mark. Not only did he dominate last night and this entire season, but Leon Draisaitl has also been on a tear.

Draiasaitl’s 40 points in 19 games this season has him in the most elite company in NHL history. He is the first player to record that many points before the 20th game of the season since Lemieux had 44 and Jaromir Jagr scored 41 in 1995-96. He is also the first Oilers player to do so since Gretzky. He is on pace to exceed 82 goals and 82 assists through a full season, but as he states, it’s not very realistic to keep that up over an entire season.

Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Florida Panthers tied the Blackhawks (1963-64) for the longest season-opening home win streak in NHL history (11-0-0).

The Columbus Blue Jackets set a franchise record with the two fastest goals to start a period, scoring two in the first 0:55 of the second period on Monday with goals from Oliver Bjorkstrad and Max Domi.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have outscored their opponents 15-2 on a four-game winning streak.

The Vancouver Canucks’ league-worst penalty kill has allowed 15 goals in 20 games.

Player

Lucas Raymond became just the second Detroit Red Wings player and 11th in the last 35 years to record 20 points in 21 games or fewer before turning 20 years old. Steve Yzerman was the only other player in franchise history to do so.

Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers became the fourth defenceman in NHL history to score a game-winning goal in the final second of regulation (0.4). He joined Drew Doughty (2012), Ray Bourque (1986), and Rob Ramage (1985).

Washington Capitals’ head coach Peter Laviolette earned his 865th win, moving him into 11th on the all-time wins list for coaches and passing Pat Quinn.

St. Louis Blues’ Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal, the fastest among defencemen from the 2010 Draft.

Zach Sanford scored his first career hat trick for the Ottawa Senators.

Evan Rodrigues recorded his 100th career point.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Reese Johnson recorded his first two career points, a goal and an assist.

Despite the adversity the Panthers have had to endure this year, they are seemingly unstoppable at home this season. Raymond continues to impress as the Red Wings’ future looks very bright, plus a couple of players reaching goal marks. Stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from around the NHL the next time the NHL Stat Corner is brought to you this weekend.