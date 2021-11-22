NHL Stats Corner: Oilers, Flames, Capitals, Panthers, & Maple Leafs

This edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the busy weekend of hockey. Teams like the Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals were very busy. There is a lot to talk about with those three teams doing very well, plus we look at the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers continuing their home success and dominance. All that, plus much more from around the NHL is on tap.

Oilers’ Power Play, Home Record, Point Streaks, & Firsts

Connor McDavid‘s point streak of 17 to begin a season is tied for eighth-longest in NHL history. In addition, the Oilers started 8-1 at home for the first time since the 1985-86 season, and their 20 power-play goals this season (20) are the second-most through the team’s first 16 games in franchise history. This team is showing lots of similarities to the glory days of the franchise in the 80s when their offence couldn’t be stopped, and everyone benefited. Ken Holland and Dave Tippett have done a great job so far creating a competitive team that is a must-watch every night (“How an unpopular hockey man helped build this strong Edmonton Oilers team”, Edmonton Journal, Nov. 21, 2021).

The Oilers recently scored the first goal for the first time in eight games, but during those previous seven, they still maintained a 4-3-0 record. This stat just reflects the resilience of the team this season, and how they are never out of games with the talent they have. Speaking of firsts for the Oilers, Philip Broberg recorded his first career point, an assist, in his first game in the NHL.

Flames’ Record-Setting Shutouts

Andrew Mangiapane is now the fastest player in Flames history to score 13 goals on the road in a season. He is also the first player in franchise history to score 15 in the team’s first 19 games since Jerome Iginla did it in 2001-02. The last two games, like the entire season, have been kind to Mangiapane in the goal department. It’s not luck, though, as he has been a force, especially on the road, and the last two games just add to that dominance as he added three goals to his totals. Mangiapane continues to challenge Iginla for franchise goal-scoring achievements, and that’s a great feat.

Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brad Richardson scored the first-ever goal in the New York Islanders’ new stadium, UBS Arena. A Flames player (formerly known as the Atlanta Flames) scored the first goal at the Islanders’ old stadium. Morris Stefaniw did it in Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 7, 1972, and by a stroke of luck, both Flames teams happen to be the first opponent of the Islanders in their new arenas. Elias Lindholm also played his 600th career game, and 226th for the Flames.

The Flames became the first team since 1929 to record seven shutouts in their first 19 games of the season, and the last time it happened was when offensive forward passes weren’t allowed. The Flames would be ranked 23rd in the league in wins if you only counted their shutouts, per Sportsnet Stats. The system that Darryl Sutter has his team playing in has produced ridiculous numbers defensively. Even throughout the years when goals were at their lowest, we didn’t see a team dominate defensively as much as this Flames team.

Ovechkin Adds Another Team to His Goal-Scoring List

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scored his 375th goal on the road, and first against San Jose Sharks goalie Adin Hill, moving into a tie for ninth-most goalies scored in the NHL (151). He only trails Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177), Mark Messier (164), Ron Francis (157), Wayne Gretzky (155), Dave Andreychuk (154), Mike Gartner (152), and Teemu Selanne (152). He has the ability to climb this list a lot more with the emergence of many new goalies into the NHL these days.

Ovechkin scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken in his first game vs the club, making it the 17th team he has scored against while playing the first time. It has brought his total up to 745 total goals in his career, and climbing fast.

Panthers Dominate on Home Ice

The Panthers are the fourth team in NHL history to start a season with 10 consecutive wins at home. The Chicago Blackhawks went 11-0-0 at home in 1963-64, while each of the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens had 10-0-0 starts at home in 1925-26 and 2016-17. The Panthers’ streak is still intact, but without Aleksander Barkov, it will be a tougher task.

The Panthers have scored at least four goals in each of their first 10 games at home, and are one game away from tying the NHL record of 11 consecutive to start at home, done by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1992-93. Not only have their goaltenders really stepped up this year, but they have also been getting offence from everyone, even players you would think don’t produce. Their dominance is almost historic, so keep your eyes peeled for their next home game.

Maple Leafs Start Fresh With the Help of Woll

The Maple Leafs played 74 games at Nassau Coliseum vs the New York Islanders and recorded zero shutouts. In their first game in the Islanders’ new building, UBS Arena, they earned a shutout. To not be shut out by one franchise in 74 consecutive games in your own building is very impressive, but maybe this is a new start in the minds of the Maple Leafs’ organization.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joseph Woll is the first goaltender in Maple Leafs’ history to record a shutout within his first two career road games. In the absence of Petr Mrazek, Woll has stepped up nicely and provided Toronto with solid play when starter Jack Campbell needs a night off.

Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The New Jersey Devils have the worst power play on the road this season, going one-for-22.

After starting the season 6-0-0 against Western Conference opponents, the Columbus Blue Jackets had their streak snapped against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blue Jackets also had their three-game road winning streak come to an end.

Player

Roope Hintz is the first Dallas player to score two shorthanded goals in a game. The franchise has had three others do so, but that was when the Dallas Stars were called the Minnesota North Stars. The players who have also scored multiple shorthanded goals in a game for the franchise are Neal Broten, Dirk Graham, and Bill Collins.

Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 68th shutout of his career, and first with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jaden Schwartz of the Kraken recorded his 400th career point in a four-point effort last night vs the Capitals.

Zach Werenski recorded his 200th career point.

Cam Dineen of the Arizona Coyotes recorded his first career point.

Karel Vejmelka earned his first career win. Vejmelka’s 37 saves were the most by a goalie earning their first win in franchise history.

The Blue Jackets have surprised this season and the Devils could be a lot better if they can figure out their power play soon. Hintz has found his groove and joins some rare company, while two teams at the bottom of the Western Conference get help by the likes of Schwartz and Vejmelka to get their teams in the win category. Check back in a couple of days for all the latest player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL.