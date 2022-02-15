NHL Stat Corner: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Wild, Red Wings

On the latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner the Buffalo Sabres put up some big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday, while Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to roll. The Edmonton Oilers win in dominating fashion over the San Jose Sharks with a milestone shutout by their goaltender. We wrap up with Matt Bodly having himself a night vs. the Detroit Red Wings and a couple brothers finally suiting up together, plus much more.

Skinner & the Sabres Light it Up on Super Bowl Sunday

Jeff Skinner is the first player to record five points in a game on Super Bowl Sunday since Marcel Dionne in 1977 (FROM ‘Sabres’ Skinner scores 4 goals to extend Canadiens’ losing streak to 10′, Montreal Gazette, Feb. 14, 2022). Skinner also tied the NHL-record for most goals in a game on Super Bowl Sunday with four. He tied Chris Kunitz (2013), Mario Lemieux (1997), Phil Esposito (1973), and Frank Mahovlich (1969). Skinner is the fourth Sabres’ player to record four goals in a game in the past 28 years, joining Jack Eichel (2019), Thomas Vanek (2010), and Miroslav Satan (2004). It was Skinner’s sixth career hat trick.

Craig Anderson won his 297th game, 40th all-time, passing Ron Hextall. Anderson is one of six goaltenders used by the Sabres this season and owns a 6-3-0 record.

Marner Joins Elites in Toronto With 400 Career Points

Marner recorded his 400th career point. He is the second player from the 2015 NHL Draft to record 400 points, joining Connor McDavid. Marner is the fifth-fastest Toronto Maple Leafs player to record 400 career points (392 GP), behind Doug Gilmour (342 GP), Auston Matthews (372 GP), Mats Sundin (385 GP), and Syl Apps (387 GP). Marner is the third-fastest Maple Leafs player among players to debut with the club to reach 400 points, behind Matthews and Apps.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs have the second-most wins in a matchup for the first time with a franchise (22) after defeating the Seattle Kraken in their first meeting, trailing only the New York Rangers (27).

Skinner Record First Shutout, Oilers Stay Undefeated When Scoring First

Stuart Skinner is the fastest rookie goaltender to record his first career shutout, doing so in his 14th game. The previous record was held by Jeff Deslauriers (16 GP). Skinner is also the fourth-youngest goalie in franchise history to record his first shutout (23 years, 105 days). Only Grant Fuhr (21 years, 93 days), Bill Ranford (22 years, 25 days), and Andy Moog (23 years, 9 days) were younger. Skinner is the 22nd goaltender in Oilers history to record a shutout.

The Oilers are still the only undefeated team when they score the first goal of the game (14-0-0). When the Oilers play with the lead, they are much more relaxed and not forced to take chances, leading to more goals against.

Matt Bodly Impresses With First Hat Trick

Boldy recorded his first career hat trick. It was the 33rd hat trick in franchise history, the third this season, and fourth hat trick by a rookie in team history. It is also the fourth hat trick by a rookie this season and second by a Minnesota Wild player. The other rookies to record hat tricks for the Wild are Justin Fontaine, Kirill Kaprizov, and Rem Pitlick (this season).

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bodly set a record for the most points in a game by a Wild rookie with four. He is the third rookie this season to record four points in a game, joining Anton Lundell and Lucas Raymond.

Smith Brother Play in the Same Game for Red Wings

Gemel and Givani Smith are the first brother to dress in the same lineup for the Red Wings since Frank and Peter Mahovlich in 1969. The Smith brothers are the fourth pair of brothers to play in the same game this season, joining Seth and Caleb Jones for the Chicago Blackhawks, Haydn and Cale Fleury for the Seattle Kraken, and Taylor and Darren Raddysh for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Player & Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Montreal Canadiens have lost 10 consecutive games for the first time since 1926. They are on pace for 13 wins this season.

The Colorado Avalanche extended their franchise record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2).

Player

Sidney Crosby recorded his 409th career multi-point game, 11th in NHL history. He moved past Paul Coffey.

Connor Brown recorded his 200th career point. He is the 14th player from the 2012 Draft to record 200 points.

Logan O’Connor is tied for the league lead in shorthanded points (four).

Luke Glendening played his 600th career game.

The Canadiens continue to lose and have started selling assets already, so things are only going to get worse before they get better. While on the other end of the spectrum, the Avalanche just keep winning against everybody and pulling further ahead in the standings. Crosby climbs higher on the all-time list and now has a way to go to reach the next player on the list. Check back next time for all the stats and milestones from around the NHL on the NHL Stat Corner.